Zoosk has been here for 12 years for both of their straight and gay community

How They Manage Scams

Match manages scams by ensuring that members are all verified using their respective emails. They also let their members report anyone who is suspicious and Match will investigate. The reported member can either be suspended or banned.

3. Zoosk Review

They have a M4M community that cater to gay men who are also looking for a partner that they can be within the long run. The site has more than 40 million members who are all looking for their hop over to here soulmate and even friendship.

Features On Zoosk

Unlike other personals sites, Zoosk uses behavioral technology, which will help members matched using their behaviors. This technology is called the SmartPick, which use the member’s behavioral data so they can show you the users who have the same behavior as you. You can view your matches via their Dating Insights page. In this way, you can check them out and send them a message, so you can get to know that guy that you’re eyeing.

Just like other reputable personals sites, Zoosk will let their members link their social media accounts to verify their identity. Zoosk will also require you verify your account using your email or phone number. A code will be sent to you, which you need to enter to help validate your account.

4. Elite Singles Review

Another M4M personals are Elite Singles, which uses a personality survey for the site to know whose members you’re compatible with. Just like other M4M personals sites, Elite Singles has a lot of success stories from different parts of the globe. The reason may be is because of the thousands of members that join every single week. This contributes to the thousands of new couples every single month.

Features On Elite Singles

One of the features that Elite Singles has is the personality analysis, where M4M can take and let the site show them their best matches. You shouldn’t worry about your privacy, because it will remain protected even after taking a personality analysis tests. Elite Singles will also provide you with profiles of potential M4M that might match with you.

How They Manage Scams

Elite Singles lets their members verify all of their profiles via their customer care. This means that all of the profiles of M4M on the site are legitimate.

What Happened To Craigslists Personals

Craigslist is one of the very first personals sites but was shut down by the congress. Craigslist personals was like a dating or a hookup site, where people can find someone that they can date and meet up with. Also, Craigslist personals were used for sex trafficking people, including children.

But it came to the attention of the Congress and the law says that the misuse of online personals unlawfully will be removed and the people behind it might be imprisoned. That’s why it was removed because it endangers everyone who joins.

The sole purpose of Craigslists personals is to offer services, including home improvement, educational, and anything professional. It is not meant for sexual services or the like.

Verdict

For the M4M personals site, Match is definitely the top one because if you are someone who is looking for a serious relationship, you will definitely find it here. Of course, there are also some instances where casual relationships may be offered. All you have to do is to find one that is on the same page as you.

As for the M4M hookup sites and apps, the best would be Adult Friend Finder because of how easy it is to use.