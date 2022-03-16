Zoom cloud recording retention changes – Review your saved recordings by 3/

A colloquially curated collection of consequently cretinous contrivances created by cruel creeps. Updated weekly, send your phishy catches to to possibly be featured! Did you receive a phishy email? Use our “Phish Bowl” to cross-check your questionable communications and see if your phish also landed in our bowl. Want to stay up-to-date on the latest scams to hit our network? Dive into our phish bowl and be prepare yourself for what’s floating around out there…

Subject: Work Opportunity- Dog Sitter

Hello, I am Staff at the University . My uncle is moving to the school area and needs someone who can take care of his Australian labradoodle dog for 4 days a week for 2 hours a day. Pay is $350 weekly. Kindly email him for more info.

Remember to send an email with your PERSONAL EMAIL ADDRESS not your school Email, and include your phone number In your message for direct contact

Subject: Don’t forget to pay the tax within 2 days!

I know, it’s unpleasant to start the conversation with bad news, but I have no choice. Few months ago, I have gained access to your devices that used by you for internet browsing. Afterwards, I could track down all your internet activities.

Here is the history of how it could become possible: At first, I purchased from hackers the access to multiple email accounts (nowadays, it is a really simple thing to do online). As result, I could easily log in to your email account ([REDACTED]).

One week later, I installed Trojan virus in Operating Systems of all devices of yours, which you use to open email. Frankly speaking, it was rather straightforward (since you were opening the links from your inbox emails). Everything ingenious is quite simple. (0_o)!

My software enables me with access to all controllers inside devices of yours, like microphone, keyboard and hookupdate.net local hookup Hervey Bay Australia video camera. I could easily download to my servers all your private info, including the history of web browsing and photos. I can effortlessly gain access to all your messengers, social networks accounts, emails, contact list as well as chat history. Virus of mine constantly keeps refreshing its signatures (because it is driver-based), and as result remains unnoticed by your antivirus.

As I was gathering information about you, I couldn’t help but notice that you are also a true fan of adult-content websites. You actually love visiting porn sites and browsing through kinky videos, while pleasuring yourself. I could make a few dirty records with you in the main focus and montaged several videos.

If you are still uncertain regarding the seriousness of my intentions, it only requires several mouse clicks for me to forward your videos to all your relatives, as well as friends and colleagues. I can also make those vids become accessible by public. I honestly think that you do not really want that to happen, considering the peculiarity of videos you like to watch, (you obviously know what I mean) all that kinky content can become a reason of serious troubles for you.

However, we can still resolve this situation in the following manner: Everything you are required to do is a single transfer of $1340 USD to my account (or amount equivalent to bitcoin depending on exchange rate at the moment of transfer), and once the transaction is complete, I will straight away remove all the dirty content exposing you. After that, you can even forget that you have come across me. Moreover, I swear that all the harmful software will be removed from all devices of yours as well. Make no doubt that I will fulfill my part.