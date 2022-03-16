You received a Summer Direct Subsidized Loan for $5,500 and a Summer Direct Unsubsidized Loan for $2,000

Student Financial Services usually begins awarding Summer Session on-Grounds financial aid within two weeks of the start of Summer Session on-Grounds enrollment (mid-April) and on a rolling basis thereafter. Students will receive an email notification once Student Financial Services has reviewed their financial aid eligibility. This email will detail how students are able to view their awards and outlines options to cover educational expenses if students are not awarded financial aid or the aid awarded does not cover their summer on-Grounds cost of attendance.

All students who undertake any form of academic study within the University are required to pay the comprehensive fee in addition to tuition. Payment of the comprehensive fee is due in full by , or five days after a student enrolls, if a student enrolls on , or later. Tuition for each session is due the day before a class starts. Information regarding Summer Session 2021 on-Grounds tuition and fees is available on the Summer Session website at

The scheduled disbursement dates for Summer Session on-Grounds financial aid are listed on the chart below:

Students that have been awarded Summer Session on-Grounds financial aid will have a credit for summer on their student account.

Students whose anticipated aid covers their Summer Session balance should not receive a financial hold.

Students whose anticipated aid does not cover their full Summer Session balance are responsible for paying the difference by the due dates listed above.

Students will not be dropped from their Summer Session on-Grounds courses for non-payment; however, a financial hold will remain on their account until any past due charges have been paid.

Please note that payment plans are not available for Summer Session.

You have also already been awarded $7,500 in Direct Loan funding for the fall and spring terms and have no remaining Direct Loan eligibility available for the summer term

Financial aid awards are based on the Summer Session on-Grounds cost of attendance which includes tuition, living expenses, books/supplies, Direct Loan fees, and travel. To determine your out-of-pocket costs, you will need to subtract your Summer Session financial aid award in SIS from the Summer Session on-Grounds cost of attendance.

If applicable, you may pay these costs with your own resources and/or apply for a Direct Parent PLUS Loan (for undergraduate dependent students) or a private student loan

You are a 3 rd year Virginia resident who enrolled in one summer session for a total of six credit hours. Your cost of attendance is $5,123 of which $2,832 is tuition and fees. You received a Summer On-Grounds Scholarship for $2,832. Your tuition and fee charges are covered. To cover the remaining cost of attendance of $2,291, you must either pay the amount with your own resources and/or apply for a Direct Parent PLUS loan (for undergraduate dependent students) or a private student loan.

You are a 3 rd year non-Virginia resident who enrolled in each summer session for a total of nine credit hours. Your cost of attendance is $20,200 of which $14,322 is tuition and fees. To cover the remaining cost of attendance of $12,700, you must either pay the amount with your own resources and/or apply for a Direct Parent PLUS loan (for undergraduate dependent students) or private student loan.

To remain eligible for grants and/or Federal Direct loans for summer, students must be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours for summer (minimum of 3 credit hours to be considered for a Pell Grant). These credit hours must be http://www.paydayloanadvance.net/payday-loans-nv/ taken over the course of the summer term, but not all 6 credit hours have to be earned in one session. If a student drops below 6 credit hours for summer, financial aid awards may be reduced or canceled. In addition, a student’s financial aid may also be reduced or canceled if the student drops, withdraws, or fails to attend all scheduled summer sessions for which the student has registered. Please note that summer aid is awarded based on the number of credit hours taken. If a student’s enrollment for summer changes, it is the sole responsibility of the student to notify Student Financial Services so that financial aid can be adjusted accordingly. A student will responsible for repaying any amount of excess aid awarded if aid has disbursed and a student later makes enrollment changes that impact aid eligibility for summer.