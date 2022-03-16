You’ll get blow away from the sexual service in the country

You’ll get blow away from the sexual service in the country

She’ll hug and kiss you before starting the sexual service… And give you pleasure not only on a physical level but also on an emotional level.

Yet, sex workers are human after all, and it happens the service isn’t up to expectations sometimes. Anyway, you should always be respectful and keep cool because expressing anger is considered rude.

You may be off-put by the idea of constantly having to be nice and friendly, but it’s how mongering in Japan works.

Unfortunately, we are not on equal footing with Japanese customers. They can go to a shop drunk, be foul-mouthed while rude, and still get serviced. We just can’t do that as foreigners.

When going for sex services in Japan, be aware of business without a website or with no reputation. A few places are manipulative forward tourists.

One search and you will come across crazy stories on how tourists were drugged, had their credit cards maxed out, and worse.

The good thing is you don’t need necessarily to book of matches storing pay for sex if you want to get laid in Japan. There are a few adult apps and sites that let you get in contact with horny girls and couples.

Where to Find Sex in Japan

You are traveling to Japan because you want to get laid with beautiful local girls but you don’t know where to get started.

1. Online

The best way as a foreigner to find sex friends in Japan is on Asian Match Mate. It’s a community of open-minded people that love to explore sexual experiences.

You can find milfs hot for action (usually they are married)… Young girls too busy for a serious relationship that needs to unstress with a good fuck… And couples looking for a bull.

2. Nightclubs & Pick Up Bars

If you’re a young and fit guy that loves partying, drinking and hook up with girls, you should focus on gaijin-friendly nightlife venues. They aren’t a good fit for older and laid back men.

It’s easy to hook up with party girls, but keep in mind that in Japan touching or kissing in public is seen as a creepy act.

Hold on your horses, just have a good time with the girls and go with the flow. At the end of the night, go for a love hotel or back to your room and she will follow your lead.

If this is your type of game, the best nightlife and sexy girls interested in foreign men can be found in Tokyo and Osaka.

3. Pink Salon

Most cities in Japan have a red light district where you can find paid sex. And that means there are always pink salons where you can get a blow job in Japan.

Some might offer full intercourse beside blow jobs, but it isn’t guaranteed. And don’t ask the question to the manager because they are not legally allowed to say yes. By asking it shows that you don’t know much about how things work here.

4. Escorts – Call Girls

In Japan escorts are called “hotel delivery health” or just “deli-heru”. There are plenty of these services out there, but most are for Japanese. Look for websites and flyers written in English as they are a safe bet to serve foreigners.

5. Soaplands – Japan Sex Massage

The interesting thing is their special bath chair called “sukebe isu”. There is a hole in the middle where the girl can lick your balls and anus.

Soaplands in Japan used to not welcome foreign visitors, but now they begin to relax. High-class soaplands are still off-limits