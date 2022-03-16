You can use the features on CollarSpace without any restrictions, so CollarSpace is a free online dating site

CollarSpace is a platform mainly for those users who want to have fun and get a new BDSM experience. The site states that this platform is safe, sane, and consensual, but only for those who dream of BDSM because you will not meet a partner there for serious relationships and marriage. CollarSpace advertises itself as a tolerant site where you will not find discrimination, but is it really so? Each month, the site is being visited by about 500 people for one purpose – finding a dating partner for BDSM.

Overall Rating – 7.5

Partner suggestions – 8

Price-performance – 7.5

Service – 7.5

Free features – 8

https://www.hookupdate.net/pl/niszowe-serwisy-randkowe Ease of use – 7

Safety – 6

Pros and Cons

it is one of the BDSM sites for dating

there are many active users

no chat with others

About

As soon as you go to CollarSpace dating site, you will be able to see a lot of naked people, because such photos are not prohibited on the site. Most people leave this platform after such a discovery, but still, some are left to try it. Unlike genuine dating sites for serious relationships, you will not find long-term relationships, although some people, on the contrary, are looking for a partner for long-term relationships in the spaces of the BDSM site. While researching all the reviews on the site, we found a lot of interesting information that you will be able to find in this review.

We decided to visit this site on our own and make sure that the reviews were not lying, and when we visited it, we were in real shock. Although CollarSpace is a dating site, it looks like a cheap porn site and it is impossible to notice at first glance that it has anything to do with dating. But in fact, this site is just not for everyone, because this site is visited by amateurs to have an interesting experience and have fun. There is nothing wrong with a few nude photos of people who like to share them. But CollarSpace is not just an adult dating platform, as we found many members there who were into domination and submission.

Features

According to the CollarSpace review, this platform has some features to make spending time at CollarSpace more fun. If you are in doubt about using the CollarSpace features and whether they are right for you, you can read more about them below. As you already know, each feature is special and unique because CollarSpace employees created features specifically for BDSM dating.

Admirers

Admirers is a feature that lets you see CollarSpace users who have added you to their favorites. This feature also works the other way around, meaning CollarSpace users can see you in their admirers if you added them to your favorites list. With the help of admirers, you can search immediately for that 100 % reciprocated users. You can start chatting with any of the admirers right away on the top dating site, but keep in mind that some users may hide access to the favorites list.

Resources

If you are visiting a similar online dating platform for the first time, then CollarSpace has a special section for you called resources. This is a special section for those who have some usage issues, who want to learn more about the BDSM community, and for those who want to know the restrictions on CollarSpace. After reading this section, you will understand what you can do on CollarSpace and what is forbidden.