You are trying to draw yourself as a macho

This is even worse than the previous point. Firstly, it is difficult for girls to understand what kind of person you are if it is not your picture in the profile. Secondly, the absence of the profile photo causes distrust and suspicion. mer or even a maniac? Decent girls will never agree to a personal meeting with such a man.
Misspellings and mistakes
Sometimes even the best philologists in the world make mistakes. And this is quite normal. Especially, if you fill out a questionnaire in a foreign language. In this case, you should contact a qualified specialist and ask for help with the translation or use online spelling services where you can check the text of your profile questionnaire for mistakes. It is easy and does not take much time. In addition, most single women seeking single men say that illiteracy pushes them away. Moreover, it is important not only to complete the questionnaire without mistakes but also to express your thoughts correctly. Do not write the words in CAPITAL LETTERS, or else you will look like a nervous schoolboy.
No matter how self-confident you are, do not describe your personality with lofty speeches. “I am second to none” does not sound cool but snobbishly and boastfully. How are you going to prove it? If you are handsome – a girl will see it in the photos. If you are smart, you will prove it during the communication. And if you are Leo Tolstoy just in words and not in deeds, then you will remain “second to none” but lonely until the end of life.
Dating Profile Picture Tips
When planning to find love on a dating site, do not forget about simple rules that can help you increase the chances of success. First of all, it is important to think about high-quality photos – it is not a secret that most of the users view the questionnaires reflexively and pay attention to those photos that catch their eye and spark the interest. How should a profile picture look like to attract more attention of the representatives of the opposite sex? There are useful tips on how to make your photo better.
- Smile. Ideally, a man should smile in the photo. It makes a woman realize that he is an open-hearted and ingenious person whom she can trust.
- Clothing. Women always take care of themselves and want their men to be neat too. Therefore, girls pay much attention to the clothes of men not only in real life but also on dating sites. It does not have to be a dinner-jacket. A neat sweater, shirt or even a tracksuit do quite nicely. The main thing is cleanliness and neatness. Even an expensive T-shirt that looks wrinkled or grease-smeared will scare a woman away as it causes associations with a dirty and sloppy person.
- Inappropriate items. There should be no foreign objects in the background and foreground of the profile photo. You should not post a photo with a bottle of beer or a cigarette on the best site to meet women, so as not to create the impression of a person with bad habits.
- Do not post group pictures. A group picture as a profile photo will not help you attract the attention of women since a girl will not be able to find you among all these people https://besthookupwebsites.org/cs/passion-com-recenze/. Moreover, you should not post on a dating site a cropped picture from a group photo, where one can see a part of someone’s leg or arm. It is best to choose personal photos in which you are in nature or on vacation. Also, you can use photos in which you are busy doing things you love. Thus, it will be easier for you to find common topics for communication with girls.