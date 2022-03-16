Yet another low life russian scammer, no offense to you gregory, when will it ever stop?

I am on your networkss mens profiles, she contacted at (omitted) not a bad site, but remind other men, since they are gulliable dont respond to a lady who emails you from a pay only personal site!

heres the photos , letters are next, i only answered here to give her a chance, then i played with her, after 2nd letter telling me she is naked and sleeps naked, come on!

Me again pat, after 5 letters!

I was glad to receive news from you again. Today weather at us became more cool and there is a small rain and already there is no such heat what was.

I as am glad to that that you want as well as I by ours with you of meeting. Today I shall go and to learn(find out) all that to me it is required to make for my arrival to you. I with pleasure to speak with you on the phone, but unfortunately at me it(him) is not present. I to speak with my daddy concerning ours with you of the attitudes(relations) and it(he) to tell me that would be only is glad for us if at us all will turn out. It(he) has told as that will help me than can with reception of the visa for my visiting you. Now I should finish as it is time to me to go on a train to go inMoscowand to learn(find out) all concerning my arrival inU.S.A.

I was glad to receive the letter from you again. I to go in Moscow and to learn(find out) concerning my arrival to you.

To me to tell that it it is possible, but it will be not simple. I can be at you during 80 days. I should for this purpose receive the following documents, it is the medical information concerning my health, foreign passport, tourist visa and ticket aboard the plane. Me will tell that the documents to be made out during 10 days from the date of payment.

To me to tell that reception of the medical information, of the foreign passport and tourist visa will cost 310 $. It is necessary that you have sent me this money. As concerning the tickets aboard the plane my daddy has told that you can not worry, as it(he) will help me to receive the tickets aboard the plane. I am written down on reception in the transport company of August 13 environment(Wednesday). It is necessary that you have sent me 310 $ till environment(Wednesday), that I could pay registration of my documents on environment(Wednesday). For this purpose you need my complete name and my home address.

My home address Russia, City Lipetsk, Street Volkova, house 34, apartment . The address of bank: Alfa bank Russia, Lipetsk, Street Barasheva . 398001 Me have told in my bank that it will be more convenient to you to transfer me money with the help of a site in the Internet westernunion

Inform me your complete home address, your complete name the nearest airport where I can arrive. I worry slightly. As I never travelled so far. I to think that all will pass very well and we soon shall together. I with impatience shall wait for your following letter. Yours Mariya.

To me tell that you can to send me money through the world famous translation system of money ” Western union ” in your bank

Please be advised that this information is not confirmed. If you happen to know anything about this girl, please let me know .