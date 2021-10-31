Yako Casino is a player-oriented casino that’s owned and operated by L&L Europe Ltd

They are licensed by three regulatory authorities, namely the Malta Gaming Authority, the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) and the Gambling Commission of Great Britain. Yako Casino means ‘Your Casino’ and they give their players the best! Here, you can enjoy lottery betting and you can play jackpot slots, table games, slots, video slots, live casino games and more. The gaming software suppliers include: NetEnt, WMS, Big Time Gaming, High 5 Games, Greentube, Evolution Gaming, Thunderkick, Amatic, Elk and MicroGaming. Desktop and mobile players can play the games whenever and wherever they want. Yako Casino is compatible with mobile devices and players don’t need to download a separate app.

Yako Casino Bonuses

The Yako Casino welcome bonus gives new players a 100% deposit bonus up to €/$/?99 and 99 free spins! As soon as you make a minimum deposit of €/$/?20, you will get a 100% bonus and will be able to make 99 free spins at the slot games you choose! Besides, every week there is a new special offer – extra free spins or reload bonus, just check the Yako Casino website to be informed. Remember that you have to activate your bonuses from your personal casino account!

This online casino has been famous for its legendary promotions ever since it first opened. The casino runs two regular promotions called ‘Bonus Bonanza’ and ‘Free Spins Galore’ which award reload bonuses and spins bonuses respectively. On top of that, Yako Casino organise slot tournaments and game challenges. Every month, new competitions are announced. The winners walk away with huge stacks of bonus cash!

Yako Casino Games and Software

You don’t have to download any software or apps to play here. Just load Yako Casino on your favourite browser (on any device), log in and start playing! From the lobby, you can get to any game in two clicks. Either you can browse the different sections, or you can search for a specific game or games from a particular provider. These are the different types of games and software providers that you will find at Yako Casino:

Yako Casino have got all the world’s https://www.casinosreview.ca/bonuses/no-deposit favourite classics, like Book of Ra, Lucky Lady’s Charm and Starburst. When you play here on the regular, you’ll also notice how many new games the casino introduces all the time. Sometimes the Free Spins Galore offers are to celebrate a new release and you get to try out a brand-new game for free! The live casino games are mobile-friendly, and the live tables are open 24 hours a day. Yako players particularly like the original live games, like Live Monopoly and Lightning Roulette, which are exclusive to Evolution Gaming.

Yako Casino doesn’t charge payment fees, which is a major plus. The minimum deposit and withdrawal restrictions are also reasonable. You can start playing with just ?10 and you can pay into your account using:

Please note that the UK players can’t make any deposit by means of credit cards, only debit cards are accepted.

Deposits (unless made via Bank Transfer) will instantly be credited to your account. Yako Casino also has quick cashout. It’s not instant but the casino will settle your withdrawal in 1 working day. They do have a maximum withdrawal limit so, if you win a huge progressive jackpot, you may have to withdraw this over several days. Yako Casino accept GBP, EUR, CAD, SEK, NOK, INR, NZD and ZAR.