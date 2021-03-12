Without a doubt more about Press centre

More examples of internet fraud

вЂAmartya Sen Computer Literacy ProgrammeвЂ™ fraudulence

A web site fraudulently claiming a partnership with UNICEF in Asia, and soliciting contributions, has come to UNICEFвЂ™s attention.

The internet site of this вЂAmartya Sen Computer Literacy ProgrammeвЂ™ claims that the programme is funded by UNICEF and that people in the Secretariat regarding the UNICEF Executive Board offer the programme. Please be aware that UNICEF doesn’t have relationship with said programme, and quotations in the programmeвЂ™s site, purporting become from users of the Secretariat for the UNICEF Executive Board, are fabricated. Moreover, economist Amartya Sen along with his training foundation, Pratichi Trust, have actually informed UNICEF that they have no relationship aided by the programme, either.

Here are types of real fraudulent email messages. These email messages are not authorized by UNICEF. That it is fabricated and fraudulent if you received one of these or a similar email, please be aware.

From: CONFERENCE ALERTSubject: WORLD MEETING ON HIV/AIDS & POLIO ERADICATION

UNICEF NATIONS OVERSEAS CHILDREN CRISIS FUND (UNICEF)IN CONJUNCTION WITH WORLD HEALTH COMPANY (WHO)PRESENTS:WORLD SEMINAR ON HIV/AIDS & POLIO ERADICATIONROYAL LODGE HALL BIRMINGHAM, UK25th-30th JUNE, 2012

Dear Sir/Madam,United country Global kids crisis Fund (UNICEF) along with World wellness Organization (WHO) desire to have your current during the yearly World meeting on HIV/AIDS & POLIO ERADICATION.

Date: 25th-30th June, 2012Venue: Royal Lodge Hall, Birmingham, United KingdomTheme: \вЂќStop Stigmatization on kids with HIV/AIDS & Polio вЂ“ A Global perspective\вЂќ

SPONSORSHIP:The seminar receives support that is financial Bank HSBC, Bill Gates Foundation together with un Health Commission. This sponsorship covers the immediate following: (1) Return airplane travel admission for chosen delegates from their property nation to venue of event in great britain and back into their house nation.(2) Health care insurance cover for oasis active delegates through the conference duration that is entire.

Un Global Children\вЂ™s crisis Fund (UNICEF) and globe health company (who can perhaps perhaps not assume obligation of every other expense, except that those mentioned above. Individuals will keep duty with regards to their accommodation that is own expense

REGISTRATION/INQUIRIES purpose that is:For of to be involved in this meeting, leave a return e-mail at: seminar unicef-mail

Sincerely,Anthony LakeSummit Organizing CommitteeUnited Nations International Kids Crisis Fund (UNICEF)

From: Unicef Org Topic: SEMINAR REGISTRATION FORM/DETAILS

Dear Interested Participant,

Who Are Able To Participate?

This seminar is ready to accept all scientists, Policy Makers, on Governmental Organizations, Health Practitioners, Scholars, Community Based businesses, Religious Organizations, people within the Private, & Public Sector, experts in appropriate industries, attorneys, Psychologists, ladies and Youth developing Groups, Government Officials, Donor Agencies, Participating NGOs, Journalists and Graduate Students with curiosity about wellness associated dilemmas.

That Do I Contact For Registration?

The Secretary for registration and general inquiries, contact.

UNICEF AWARDS DEPARTMENT. PAYMENT NOTIFICATION.

This really is to tell you which you have already been granted the sum of the $4,500,000 Four Million Five Hundred Thousand usa Dollars when you look at the 2009 United Nations kids Emergency Funds (UNICEF). UNICEF collects all of the e-mail details associated with people who are active on line. Six individuals were chosen to profit with this educational funding programme and you are clearly one of the Beneficiaries.

RE RE PAYMENT AND CLAIM OF THE REPORTED SUM Beneficiaries will probably be compensated according to the payment that is standing. UNICEF help fund must certanly be advertised maybe not later on than 20 days from date with this Notification. Any Prize not reported inside this duration will be came back to your Treasury associated with UNICEF. The details above falls in the uk Location file and also you are required to get hold of the claims division and deliver them your Fund Identification Numbers [FIN]; EMAIL ADDRESS FUND CLAIM DEPARTMENT UNICEF.

From: “UNICEF ORGANISATION.” Subject: UNICEF DONATION.

UNICEF ORGANIZATION DONATION. Unicef Organization Concern. The Unicef Orgnasation, want to alert you that the board has chosen you of trustees among the final recipients of a money Grant/Donation on your own individual, academic, and company development. The Unicef Orgnasation had been created in 1947 after WWII to aid kids displaced because of the war. It had been then called the United Nations Overseas kid’s crisis Fund. The un Organization (UNO) in addition to European Union (EU) was conceived with the aim of human being development, educational, and community development. The Unicef Organisation is giving out a yearly donation of One Million Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars to celebrate the 27th anniversary program. These specific Donations/Grants will likely be granted to 70 happy worldwide recipients global; in various groups because of their business that is personal development improvement of these educational plans. At the least 17per cent associated with the awarded funds should be utilised by you to definitely develop part of your environment. This can be a annual system, which will be a way of measuring universal development strategy. In line with the Continental selection workout of internet,data base internet sites and an incredible number of supermarket cash invoices worldwide, you’re chosen among the list of recipients that are lucky receive the prize amount of US$1,470,000.00 (One Million Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars) as charity donations/aid through the Unicef Orgnasation plus the UNO prior to the allowing work of Parliament. (observe that all beneficiaries e-mail details had been chosen arbitrarily from different internet Job internet sites or a store’s money invoice around your neighborhood by which you could have bought one thing from). You have to contact the Permanent Secetary below for certification documents and processing of the claims. After calling our workplace, you will get your pin quantity, that you will utilized in claiming the funds. Please seek to quote your Awarded pin figures in every conversations. Permanent Secetary- Mr. Patrick Hayes Finally, all funds must certanly be advertised by their particular beneficiaries, no later than14 days after notification. Failure to take action means termination of the beneficiary and its own contribution will then be reserved for the following year’s recipients. With respect to the Board kindly, accept our warmest congratulations.

Regards. Sir. williams Charlton (On The Web Coordinator)

HelloWe are offering aspire to an incredible number of kids who will be lacking health,food and training, whom needs your help to endure. We think that the success, security and growth of kids are universal development imperatives which can be fundamental to progress that is human.