Without a doubt more about Elia Quintana

Vice President of Business Relations

Elia Quintana could be the Vice President of Corporate Relations regarding the Association that is hispanic on duty (HACR). Quintana accounts for the growth and management of key relationships with Fortune 500, business people, and business leaders to bolster and advance HACRвЂ™s general objective. Since joining HACR as Director of business Development in October 2015, she’s got effectively developed new techniques to expand the organizationвЂ™s programs, initiatives, and research.

Ahead of joining HACR, Quintana served as a director and person in the executive that is national at the LULAC nationwide academic Service Centers (LNESC). In that capability, she worked closely with a wide-range of stakeholders corporations that are including federal agencies, and community lovers to supply valuable academic programs to young Latino pupils in underserved communities. Quintana isn’t any complete stranger to championing diversity initiatives and it is consummately skilled in recruitment, retention, profession readiness training, and academic development for minority pupils.

Quintana has over 10 years of business expertise in product product sales and advertising with organizations including Time Warner Cable, Avon items, Beazer Homes, and prominent television that is national.

She holds a bachelorвЂ™s level from the University of Ca, Santa Barbara in governmental science and latin US history and an MBA through the University of California, Riverside. Furthermore, she learned abroad extensively in various nations including Costa Rica, Spain, Italy, Mexico, and Asia where she developed a higher aptitude for worldwide business operations, online marketing strategy, market administration and negotiations, and worldwide markets for many of the very most globally competitive corporations.

Whenever she actually is maybe not advertising the inclusion of Latinos when you look at the workforce, she volunteers her time empowering Spanish-dominate grownups by teaching them English and mentoring young Latinx.

Vanessa Bowling

Manager of Operations

Vanessa Bowling Ajavon may be the Manager of Operations of this Association that is hispanic on duty (HACR). She joined up with the HACR group since the Executive and Operations Assistant to your President and CEO in October 2014 and had been promoted to her position that is current in 2017.

Bowling Ajavon assists the Senior Vice President and Chief working Officer and just before joining HACR, Bowling Ajavon had been work Manager and Executive Assistant for Equality Maryland. While there, she honed her abilities in occasion preparation, graphics design, and developing advertising materials.

Bowling Ajavon holds a degree that is bachelorвЂ™s telecommunications from Morgan State University, and a masterвЂ™s level in magazines design through the University of Baltimore.

Eric Lopez

Senior Manager of Analysis

Eric Lopez could be the Senior Manager of analysis associated with the Hispanic Association on business obligation (HACR). Lopez is accountable for analyzing and gathering information from HACR Corporate Members and other Fortune 500 businesses to know where improvements need certainly to occur to help advance the inclusion of Hispanics in business America. Through their work, Lopez supports HACRвЂ™s broader research efforts to make sure business duty among Fortune 500 businesses when you look at the regions of Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance.

Lopez joined up with the HACR group in March 2015, as Manager of analysis. In this capability, Lopez handled the HACR research databases, analyzed appropriate styles in scholastic research, and accumulated natural information through the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index (CII) to build up inclusion that is hispanic practices.

Ahead of working at HACR, Lopez ended up being the CEO and Founder of GlobeServe asking where he managed the analytical, fundraising, and occasion requirements for nonprofit and profit businesses in the Washington D.C. area.

The National Council of La Raza (NCLR), and the Equal Rights Center (ERC) for several years, he has utilized his research and communication skills to help propel the missions and work of such nationally recognized organizations like the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute ( CHCI).

Lopez received both their bachelorвЂ™s degree in philosophy, history, and therapy and their masterвЂ™s degree in used science that is social policy analysis from Hofstra University in ny. He’s additionally a receiver of the prestigious Fulbright research grant that asiame a scam was granted to him in 2008 to review the discrimination associated with Roma in Hungary.