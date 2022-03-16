Within 2nd Reward Complications, Natalie emerged winning more Jaclyn

She exiled Alec and you can chosen Jaclyn and you will Jon to participate the woman for the reward. Although not, Natalie selected the young couples since she wanted to next generate her or him unsuspecting out of an effective blindside. Natalie up coming made a decision to enact her vengeance towards the Jon. Natalie told Baylor of the lady plan and told her to not ever give the woman mommy about Jon’s blindside. Even if she is actually awkward in the making their mom call at the fresh new dark, Baylor try ready to choose away Jon. not, Jon claimed private immune protection system. Jon planned to separated the new choose between Alec and you may Keith, to the latter being kicked away. But not, Natalie decided to choose up against Alec, merely informing Baylor from her purposes. Alec was voted in an effective 4-step three choose.

Jaclyn, Jon, and you can Missy was puzzled once the Alec was removed in lieu of Keith. Whether or not it was unearthed that Natalie voted against Alec more than Keith, she played it well since the a blunder. Baylor is actually laughing when Jon try restaurants up Natalie’s rest. Within Award Difficulties, escort service in miami gardens Natalie is teamed with Baylor and you can Jaclyn however they shed. Natalie was the person who are taken to Exile Isle. Into the Exile Island, Natalie reflected into the fact that it was the fresh new longest she ran as opposed to Nadiya. During the Immunity system Issue, Natalie obtained private immunity more than Jon. Natalie wanted to do a torn vote anywhere between Jaclyn and you can Jon should your latter made use of his Undetectable Immunity Idol. Natalie requested Baylor to track down the girl mother to enter Jaclyn’s title down. Even if Missy had the lady reservations, she performed choose up against Jaclyn while the choose was a two-2-2 vote. Whether or not it are for you personally to revote, Jon is voted aside.

Immediately after Tribal Council, a crazy Jaclyn started to scream within Natalie on her behalf betrayal. Natalie are happier on Jaclyn’s outburst because it do deter individuals out of handling the woman. Even though Natalie had an accept Missy and Baylor to make they with the end together with her, she was not facing so it’s on finals having Jaclyn and you can Keith. Keith acquired the second Reward Challenge, which was to have an advantage in the latest 5 Immunity system Complications. A short while later, told you advantage assisted Keith win immunity. At the Tribal Council, Natalie, trying to increase this lady restart, chose to fool around with the girl Hidden Immunity Idol towards Jaclyn and blindside Baylor.

Even after Natalie eliminating her de, Missy wasn’t enraged which have Natalie once the she did not have so you can vote aside Baylor. The ladies next agreed one to Keith should be the one to drawn aside 2nd. On Final Immunity Difficulty, it had been in the first place between Keith and you can Natalie. But not, Jaclyn repaired the latest puzzle first, which greeting this lady so you’re able to win last immune system over Natalie. Natalie is actually concerned with Jaclyn and Missy flipping on the lady. Although not, the ladies voted out Keith in the Tribal Council.

Champions within Conflict

In the Last Tribal Council, Natalie’s beginning statement are one she is deserving since the she satisfied the criteria off outwit, outplay, and you may survive way more than the most other ladies who she are at the side of having, and you will elaborated on every that. Natalie concluded this lady report by the proclaiming that she thought that new bright flow for Missy and you can Jaclyn need started voting the girl out history Tribal Council more than Keith. Jeremy recommended to possess Natalie, advising the latest jury that they have zero choice but to honor their when he felt the girl are an educated user. If the choose showed up, Natalie are announced the only Survivor over Jaclyn and Missy from inside the a 5-2-step one vote.

Post-Survivor