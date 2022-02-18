With Xander eventually signing up for Corrin’s army, Leo expresses fulfillment you to definitely his family unit members are whole once more

Later on in Section 16, if you are Corrin’s armed forces is awaiting the fresh new coming from a vessel to ferry these to Hoshido, Leo indicates that Iago has given your some extra money to possess new army’s battle bust. Then spots Xander preparing to hit Corrin away from trailing and you may shouts a warning for them to deviate the new inbound strike. Once Corrin’s armed forces chat rooms this new ship, a combat breaks away when it is ambushed by a band of theft provided from the Shura. Before the start of the race, Leo keenly sees that leader of your own theft is actually acting as an effective Nohrian soldier, and that each and every one of soldiers onboard must be spoken so you’re able to in order to pick your. Adopting the prevent of one’s race, Leo attempts to persuade Corrin to help you eliminate Shura. In the event the Corrin chooses to get it done, he’ll feel treated employing choices, in case they don’t really, he sighs into the exasperation and reminds her or him they are for the the middle of a combat.

When Leo along with his siblings enter Izumo in the Part 18 with the reason for leisurely on chaos out of warfare, they stumble upon the Hoshidan siblings. Xander quickly launches on a heated change of hostilities that have Ryoma, and one another top princes then just be sure to practice a great duel, merely to getting stopped by Izana, the brand new duke from Izumo. Izana up coming proceeds so you’re able to confiscate this new weapons of both parties, and you may Ryoma after tries an audience which have Corrin while they’re in the course of talking to Xander. Ahead of Ryoma is able to securely initiate a discussion, Izana is provided with one or two troops and you can proceeds in order to apprehend your. Izana after that unveils themselves to get however, a guise utilized by the newest deceptive Zola so you’re able to kidnap the fresh new Hoshidan royals, which can be obligated to fend resistant to the Nohrians whenever Xander find so you can punish your getting their treachery. Expressing disgust during the Zola’s cowardly, deceitful measures, Leo truly does your. When Corrin issues his action, Leo factors that should Zola had been permitted to live, however ultimately has actually betrayed this new Nohrian siblings. Eventually after that, Leo and his awesome siblings get in on the Hoshidans from inside the a feast. And even though they are nonetheless from the combat, it maintain Izumo’s pact out-of neutrality.

Later within the Part 21, while the Corrin’s army ascends the Endless Stair into the a quote so you can enter the world of Hoshido, he or she is ambushed by an effective horde away from Faceless and you can Stoneborn. Camilla, for some reason conscious that Garon accounts for the newest ambush, regardless if unaware https://datingranking.net/tr/secret-benefits-inceleme/ it was in fact Iago, airily magic as to the reasons he has got sent these to assault Corrin’s military, merely to be cut back so you can the girl sensory faculties by the good panicking Leo. The team rarely been able to escape new horde alive, that have Lilith being the simply casualty.

During the Chapter 23, shortly after Corrin’s military efficiently beats Takumi’s forces and you will Takumi curses from the them

Leo attempts to reason which have your, telling your to quit very he might get a hold of Sakura, that is kept prisoner. So it infuriates Takumi, also Corrin siding which have Nohr, just who will get enshrouded by the good noxious red aura, one that instructions your into balustrade of edging wall and you can compels your so you can throw himself of.

Whenever Corrin and you can Azura check out the place in which he decrease, they cannot select your, much on their stress

After the get from Castle Shirasagi within the Chapter 25, Leo and his sisters are left waiting outside of the throne area having Hans and you may Iago shortly after Garon marches in to the in a wave out of victory within the Section 26. Whenever you are Leo is within the middle regarding talking-to his siblings, Iago helps make a hit a brick wall make an effort to assassinate Corrin. Far in order to Iago’s nightmare, Xander strategies in advance of Corrin and you can chooses to grab the front side ahead of problematic him so you can an effective duel, asserting his displeasure together with horrible means. He is quickly entered from the rest of their siblings, having Leo sharing their deep-seated want to express their repugnance having Iago’s deception and you can wishes to be eliminate your once and for all. Together with his siblings, Leo seems to defeat and you will eliminate Hans and you may Garon’s loyalist. Leo is given the new award of privately carrying out Iago once and you will for everyone just after vehemently condemning his life and you will ignoring their pleas to have compassion. After the completion of competition and while celebrating Iago’s passing, once you understand he’ll maybe not torment Corrin any longer, Corrin, much so you’re able to Leo’s incredulity and you can disbelief, shows that the war is not yet , over, because Garon continues to have yet to be killed, which the guy must be murdered to truly end the battle.