With this agreement, the former TNA President agreed to dismiss his lawsuit against Impact Ventures

? Anthem Sports & Entertainment yesterday issued a press release officially announcing the settlement with Billy Corgan over the unpaid TNA loans. Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm said, “We are pleased to conclude these arrangements with Mr. Corgan. The events leading to litigation were unfortunate but also reflected all parties’ desire in good faith to support the company.” Corgan said that he’s pleased with the agreement in place that will allow wrestling operations to continue. “For my interest from the start was to provide support, be it material or creative, to such a great roster and crew. And as I plan on continuing in the business side of pro wrestling, I look forward to seeing where Anthem’s leadership takes the company in 2017, and wish them the best.”

Pollock says that as of today, there’s no agreement for Jarrett to return to TNA although him returning is not out of the question at this point

? John Pollock from Live Audio Wrestling is reporting that TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett met with officials from Anthem Sports & Entertainment last week although no specifics from this meeting were revealed. Jarrett mainly met with the man who’s running day-to-day operations at TNA, Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm. Jeff Jarrett had quite a history with TNA, first co-founding the company with his father in 2001, then resigned in 2012. In 2015, while still a minority owner, he returned for a few weeks to promote his Global Force Wrestling company. Jarrett’s return came with a price though as he sold his minority share to Dixie Carter.

? Mike Johnson over at PWInsider is reporting that according to a few of his sources, Anthem Sports & Entertainment will officially become the parent company of TNA Impact Wrestling on . An announcement will be forthcoming. Anthem, the parent company of The Fight Network in Canada, became the savior of TNA when they pumped in the money for the last round of television tapings including the Bound For Glory pay-per-view and then paid off former TNA President Billy Corgan to vanish from the company and drop his lawsuit against TNA. The settlement with Corgan was announced on November 29, paying him the loans he was owed. The Canadian company announced that they had provided TNA with a credit facility to fund operations on November 3. Anthem is TNA’s exclusive broadcaster in Canada as well as the exclusive worldwide digital streaming partner for all TNA programming. It already had a stake in Impact Ventures prior to their credit deal. It’s expected that Anthem will own around 85% of TNA, with Aroluxe holding 10% and Dixie Carter holding 5%. Taking over the day-to-day operations at TNA is Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm, who’s been calling the shots since early November. Dixie Carter will have zero say in any operations but will probably stay onboard as a performer.

? Anthem Sports & Entertainment officially announced that they have entered in a definitive agreement to acquire the majority control of TNA, forming Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC. Ed Nordholm will serve as president of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions. “We are thrilled to have acquired TNA IMPACT Wrestling,” said Ed Nordholm, Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., which is also the parent company of Fight Network. “As we grow Anthem’s linear, digital and mobile platforms globally, top tier content with global appeal is key to that success and this acquisition is a perfect strategic addition to our portfolio. IMPACT has been a dominant wrestling brand around the world for more than a decade and we are confident that Anthem can leverage its assets and strategic partnerships to take IMPACT Wrestling to even greater heights.” Mr. Nordholm, who has been the managing director of the IMPACT Ventures Board of Managers since , will assume the position of President of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC. Dixie Carter will remain as a minority equity stakeholder but will hold no positions in the new TNA. “Anthem has been a great partner for many years,” added Dixie Carter. “We have worked hard to find the right company who would acquire TNA, use its strategic influence and have a long-term commitment to the brand. TNA’s incredible fans, talent and staff deserved to see the brand continue to thrive after 15+ years of incredible growth. I’m excited to move to a new position and work with Anthem on their global strategic plan, and I am confident TNA IMPACT Wrestling is going to be a huge part of their success.”