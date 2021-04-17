With feedback, suggestions, or questions you can do so here on Tumblr or send an email to thegaininglife@gmail.com if youвЂ™d like to contact us.

With feedback, suggestions, or questions you can do so here on Tumblr or send an email to thegaininglife@gmail.com if youвЂ™d like to contact us.

The Gaining Life – Episode 20, component 2: GainerguyCdn

To some extent 2 of our 2-part episode, we talk to GainerguyCdn on how fatter that is much expects to obtain, his ideas on 800+ lb. individuals on TV, the causes for their privacy issues, Expansion and Belly Rub sunday, getting garments customized, comparing the clothes sizes he wore as he had been slim to your size he wears now, and more!

Operating Time: 28 minutes.

#podcast #gainerguycdn #gaining #superchub #privacy #expansion #brw #clothing #exercise #goals

7 years back

38

Commentary

Permalink

The Gaining Life – Episode 20, role 1: GainerguyCdn

To some extent 1 of our 2-part episode, we consult with GainerguyCdn about growing up an unhappy teenager with a gaunt human anatomy, choosing to begin gaining as he began university, and exactly how he went from 200lbs to 400lbs after which to 600+ pounds all in a 10 12 months period. We additionally discuss getting too fat for an SUV, breaking an office seat designed to hold 1,000 pounds, being in a relationship with another gainer, the joys of a gainer home, consuming strategies, the methodology of their progress pictures, and exactly how fatter that is much desires to develop.

So enjoy taking a listen to part 1, and stay tuned in for component 2 of your meeting, which weвЂ™ll be publishing a few weeks.

Operating Time: 73 minutes.

If youвЂ™d choose to call us with feedback, recommendations, or concerns you could do therefore here on Tumblr or deliver a contact to thegaininglife@gmail.com.

#podcast #gainerguycdn #gaining #family members #relationships #food #photography #goals #superchub

7 years back

39

Feedback

Permalink

The Gaining Life – Episode 19: bigfatjeebus

In this episode we consult with bigfatjeebus about being a fat kid and realizing he was gay after finding bear porn online, attempting to fit in with the gay world by trying to lose weight and be thin, finding the world of gaining on the internet and starting to gain, coming out to his parents about wanting to be fatter, relationships, fat discrimination within the healthcare industry, living with a group of gainers, fantasies of being humongous and helpless while someone explores his fat, his wooplus reviews outlook on health and eating while gaining, and much much more that he wanted to be even fatter, realizing.

Drawing from their medical background, bigfatjeebus created a web site with wellness advice for gainers called gainerhealth.com. Find out about it!

Operating Time: 59 minutes.

Pay attention to our podcast episode into the player above or click if you’re experiencing issues.

If youвЂ™d choose to call us with feedback, recommendations, or concerns can be done therefore here on Tumblr or send a contact to thegaininglife@gmail.com.

#podcast #bigfatjeebus #gaining #relationships #sexuality #lifestyle #job discrimination #chub hub #health #fantasies #coming out #advice

7 years back

20

Reviews

Permalink

The Gaining Lifetime – Episode 18: Blubrboy

In this episode we talk to Blubrboy about their youth fantasy about attempting to develop to 1,000 pounds, discovering the community that is gaining John OutcaltвЂ™s вЂњEncouragementвЂќ publication, being clinically determined to have HIV which made their want to get fatter also more powerful, being released publicly as a gainer to household, buddies additionally the globe as he penned a mag article called вЂњThe physiology of a GainerвЂќ and much more.

Through the talk, Blubrboy additionally informs us about a gainer novel that he is writing. You’ll follow along in the whole tale friend weblog delilahsdiaries.com.

Operating Time: 63 minutes.

Tune in to our podcast episode into the player above or click on this link if you’re experiencing issues.

With feedback, suggestions, or questions you can do so here on Tumblr or send an email to thegaininglife@gmail.com if youвЂ™d like to contact us.

#podcast #blubrboy #gaining #fantasies #padding #community #hiv #health #relationships #stories #advice

7 years back

30

Responses

Permalink

The Gaining Life – Episode 17: kaged_heart

In this episode we talk with kaged_heart in regards to the condition that is thyroid took him from 190 pounds as much as 583 pounds when you look at the 7 years since senior high school. We additionally speak about the response from relatives and buddies to their enormous fat gain, locating the gainer & encourager community, coping with skeptical individuals on Grommr, self acceptance, everyday problems about being a superchub, being a fat man whom works at most useful Buy, difficulty finding garments, why he does not post any вЂњbeforeвЂќ pictures on the web, and much more.

Operating Time: 49 minutes.

Tune in to our podcast episode within the player above or follow this link if you’re experiencing dilemmas.