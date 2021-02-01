Who’s killing the social folks of the Juarez Valley? The person pointed an index little finger at de los angeles Rosa, mimicking a gun, and pulled the trigger.

De la Rosa drove to El Paso.

An immigration agent recognized de la Rosa and asked whether he felt safe returning to Juarez at the border crossing.

after having a week of fighting to obtain down, de la rosa was launched. He declined to return to Mexico unless the national federal federal government offered him with better protection. Now de la Rosa travels in Juarez with a few armed bodyguards and spends their weekends in Texas, where he states they can rest with less fear. In , regional magazines started to explain a new variety of killer. The Juarez Valley had skilled bouts of violence beforeвЂ”committed by El Rikin and Los Angeles Gata EscajedaвЂ”but these men in black colored, masked, well trained and greatly armed, who roamed the valley people that are killing impunity, had been a terror beyond comprehension.

Whom were these masked killers? The actual only real other teams whom mail order wives masked by themselves were the armed forces as well as the federal policeвЂ”to avoid identification by cartels that may then look for revenge. A U. State Dept. cable, later on released by Wikileaks, hinted at darker forces at your workplace: paramilitary death squads. The cable continued to describe how a ZetasвЂ”a cartel that runs mostly across the Gulf of MexicoвЂ”obtained their tools. Based on the contact, the Zetas that is former pledged to focus on the military, making themselves accessible to the military for extrajudicial operations.

The Juarez journalist who accompanied me to Guadalupe, interviewed a former hit man whose testimony echoed the U in, Cardona. The hit man, whom stated he caused a musical organization of 20 other gunmen, was indeed employed in Durango, and stated he participated within the very first revolution of killings in Juarez in the cousin and five workers was indeed kidnapped for ransom by gunmen.

The convoy using the six captives passed appropriate through the military checkpoint, which controls the entry and exit to the Juarez Valley. Unlike other people within the valley, they proceeded to talk publicly about armed forces abuses. He had been delivered to jail into the continuing state of Tamaulipas. Josefina escaped to Juarez after getting death that is multiple. After she left, guys broke into her house in Guadalupe. Witnesses informed her the intruders had been soldiers.

Saul Reyes decided it absolutely was time for you to keep, too. All of those other grouped household stayed in Guadalupe. Then your whole family members, including Saul, their spouse and sons, came back to Guadalupe to band in the latest 12 months. It will be their last memory that is happy.

