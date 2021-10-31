Who Produces the Software Virgin Casino Uses?

Virgin Casino’s widest options for games are found in its slots section. These games run the gamut of licensed properties, including Family Guy, Deal or No Deal, Anchorman, Million Dollar Money Drop, and many others. In addition to slots, Virgin Casino offers the following kinds of games:

Blackjack

Poker

Roulette (including American, European, and French)

Keno

Baccarat

90 Ball Bingo

The fact that Gamesys owns Virgin Casino ensures that software remains a strong suit for the site. Many games use Gamesys proprietary software, but the company also partners with several other firms, including NetEnt, IGT, Scientific Games Interactive, and Eyecon, to provide multiple levels of security and different styles of games.

The User Experience at Virgin Casino

Virgin Casino Online NJ provides its users with a safe, easy-to-use gaming experience while they’re logged into the platform. The visual interface admittedly leaves something to be desired, and the site still displays stylistic relics from years past. While the promotions and games may get updated periodically, the visual component of the user interface lags behind.

Which Platforms and Devices Are Compatible with Virgin Casino?

You can use virtually any device to play at Virgin Casino. Gamesys has invested significant effort to ensure that the site is easily accessible from mobile devices and desktop computers. However you prefer to sign into the site, you’ll be supported by quality software that provides a similar experience regardless of device.

What Is the Aesthetic Experience at Virgin Casino?

The site suffers from an outdated aesthetic design policy. Many of the buttons for the games look as though they come from a significantly earlier time for online gaming, and the flash player may prompt users to download and install an associated plugin. Virgin Casino willfully trades aesthetic design for the reliability of its gameplay and overall trustworthiness as a platform.

While we can understand that decision, it still results in a visual experience that underwhelms. The games offer the standard variety of colors and flashiness that you’d expect from any mobile game, tending a little towards garishness in some circumstances.

Despite this shortcoming, the site is easy to navigate, and the designers appropriately highlighted important parts of the site. The location of the login and help buttons are fairly intuitive, so it won’t take long after you first log in before you can competently explore the site.

Virgin Casino’s Customer Support Options

The customer support options at Virgin Casino include basic steps for those who desire immediate feedback from a real user, including live chat. The FAQ section is extensive if you know the right keywords to search for; otherwise, you can use the email prompt.

How Can You Contact Virgin Casino’s Customer Support?

Virgin Casino, unfortunately, lacks a live call option for customer support. Most of the casino’s support is bound within the large FAQ section. This page is not the best-designed FAQ, however, as it is mandatory to use the search function to find what you’re looking for whenever you have a question. If you aren’t sure how to phrase the question, you may receive a frustrating experience with the FAQ because you can’t browse questions and answers via categories.

If you want to communicate with a customer service representative, you can use the 24/7 live chat function or submit an email inquiry using the email form under the help section.

How Does Virgin Casino Stand out from the Rest?

This casino doesn’t take a groundbreaking approach with any part of its platform. Nevertheless, Virgin Casino manages to create an enjoyable experience for players, particularly with its focus on full mobile device compatibility. More than most other online casinos, with Virgin, tablet and phone users can freely enjoy playing casino games.