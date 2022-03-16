While they increased they decrease crazy

Ester Telis (Dockshitzki) Cheshire, Scam. U.S. An excellent. $five hundred 77. Prof. M. Shapiro Hod Hashron, Israel $one hundred 78. Zipi Asafi (Grosbein) Kfar Saba, Israel $125 79. Dr. Orania Yanay Tel Aviv, Israel $250 80. Dr. Dimenshtein Victor Tel Aviv, Israel $250 81. Rabani Ziva Jerusalem, Israel $125 83. Evalyn Krown Ny,You. S.A. Shamgar Giora ,Ramat Gan,Israel $125 85. Lechterman Chaim Tzahala,Israel $125 86. Gitlitz Orah Tzipi, Givataim, Israel $125 88. Bronshtein Chana Ramat Gan , Israel $250 89. Doytch Israel, Petach Tiqva, Israel $125 ninety. Dr. Bronshtein Michael Tel Aviv ,Israel $250 91. Gutman Palant, Moshav Magshimim,Israel $250 92. Radashkovich Viera, Ramat Gan,Israel $125 93. Holland Nate, Winetka, IL,U.

S.A good. The netherlands Bill , Chi town, You. S.A great. Garson Charllotte, Atlanta,Georgia,You. S.A beneficial. Ben-tov Chaya, Ramat Gan, Israel $75 97. Gitlin Mordechy, Haifa, Israel $fifty 98. Kagan (Gendel) Malka, Haifa Israel $50 99. Adin (Eidelman) Dov, Beit Avot Efal, Israel $75 a hundred. Rubin Elyakim, Givataim, Israel $fifty 101. Dr Pryss Leon, Natanya, Israel $sixty 102. Also Bila,Ramat Yitzchak,Israel $fifty 103.

Malerevitch Batya (nee Lechterman) Tel Aviv,Israel $125 87

It is a listing of donors which took part financially up until now regarding the repairs of one’s Jewish Cemetery in the Dolhinov. Your panels was projected to rates 30000 All of us dollars . 23000 of your contribution could have been currently amassed. For address of individuals on list – email: (RUBIN LEON) Getting characters: Leon Rubin, dos Hartsit str.,Ramat Efal, 52960, Israel

Liberman Batya Esar Fridman Kvar Saba, Israel $125 Farmers dating site 82

Today I talked that have Sara (From the Norman, Kooperstooch/ Baskind class of Vileyka) and you can Boris Klor (off Michalishek near Vilna.) The new Klors possess home into the Hamden, CT and in Delray Seashore, Florida. Boris was born in Michalishek in 1921. Sara grew up in Vileyka. their mother was from the Norman friends (a relative off Shalom and you may Moshe Norman) The woman father try about Baskind/ kooperstooch group of Ilja and you will Dolhie is actually Baskin however some away from the family changed the history identity so you’re able to Kooperstooch to quit helping regarding Russian armed forces before the first Community combat. I discovered particular Details about the newest Baskin friends by using a great search engine. I could blog post it within the next note. Saras’ family went from Vileyka so you’re able to Michalishek when she had been a child. She almost grew up with Boris Klor. Sara transferred to Vileyka for the rule of the Soviets (1939-1941) It was convenient new rating work in the Vileyka which had of many formal Soviet offices. In the summer regarding 1941, a single day through to the Italian language occupied the fresh Soviet Partnership, one of Saras’ brother showed up to have a trip in Vileyka as june travel come. Each other siblings was able to get on a train so you can Russia within the first times of the new German attack. they survived the war somewhere in the eastern aspects of Russia. Unfamiliar to them a cousin was also able to arrive in Russia. Several sisters was indeed in german camps. You to Perished together with almost every other lasted. Boris klor is the only person who live the war regarding their whole family. He had been brought to ghetto Vilna with a lot of of Jews from his shtetl. He was able to refrain when you look at the 1943with a small grouping of twenty seven young people mostly of Grodno, have been helped of the some Jewish partisans from the Narootz tree.They took them 5 days to-arrive the new tree. They are able to render nine pistols. He after inserted Warshilov Brigade less than markov. He offered here with quite a few out-of Kurenets, Svir, Myadel, Postov, Krivichi and a lot more. He realized many family members of Kurenets whom hid in the region. for a short time the guy along with supported about jewish unit not as much as Yosef Glazman. The guy told me throughout the rivka Gvint, Rivka Alperovitz, shimon Zimerman, Sara and you can Moshe Alperovitz (Rashkas’- my high grandmothers’ sibling) Ester Reich (Chaya Gurevitz the fresh new girl out of Israel- my personal higher grandfathers’ brother) and you may Zalman, Gershon, Lea in addition to their father- Natan Gurevitz, new sibling out-of my personal father) Pursuing the war Sara and you will Boris found one another. They involved Germany thru Poland and you can tried to score paperwork to settle inside Israel. Saras’ grandma on Baskin members of the family- was a student in this new U. S for a long time. She sought for survivors of course, if she located him or her she try able to find papers in their eyes and the involved America. . I discovered a website having loved ones out of Sara; BASKIND Genealogy