Which starts an attractive intimate matchmaking that goes on nights after evening

Jack treks returning to any office of one’s sheep proprietor looking having a career but the sheep owner informs your bluntly one to there’s no benefit your, implying which he knows of his homosexuality

One-night a drunk Jack pushes himself with the Ennis, and you can Ennis, after some strive, lets your sodomize him. The initial not so great news is the fact that the sheep manager relates to give Jack one to their buddy off perishing out-of pneumonia. The brand new brother will not perish but a great snowstorm spoils the trek: the owner of the latest sheep instructions them to go back to foot. This also means that they don’t obtain the money these people were relying on. Ennis marries his fiancee and therefore appears to be first out-of a pleasurable marriage.

On route back Jack is actually devastated and you will prevented in the a Mexican city getting intercourse that have a male prostitute

Ennis is soon the father from a few babies and you can demonstrates their fertility beating-up one or two punks from the a secondary bbq. Jack meets an earlier attractive rider in the a good rodeo and additionally they make love immediately. It marry and you may Laureen provides a kid. But one-day Jack writes good postcard so you’re able to Ennis, Ennis responses, and very quickly it meet and you may hug passionately. They book a space during the a hotel getting sex, and they block to have a sunday. Jack desires move around in forever that have Ennis, however, Ennis says to him the storyline out-of as he was an excellent kid and two homosexuals have been slain and his awesome father took him with his cousin to get into brand new cadavers. They remain fulfilling inside secluded towns and cities to have fishing trips.

Ennis’ girlfriend will get more about unhappy however, doesn’t speak about it. Jack’s spouse will not believe anything. She has feel a shrewd and difficult-operating company woman in her own father’s agriculture gadgets business and contains receive Jack employment as the a salesperson. Ennis’ wife ultimately divorces Ennis. Jack, understanding of new breakup, pushes thrilled on the next meeting but is as an alternative refuted because of the Ennis, exactly who matches him along with his people regarding the car. Jack’s most other issue is his father-in-law, who undermines their power before their man. Through the a holiday eating Ennis’ spouse ultimately tells Ennis one she provides always understood and you may Ennis runs aside and soon after goes into a battle in the street.

Jack and you will Ennis go on an angling journey once again. Ennis nevertheless does not want to relocate with Jack, that is tired of their friends existence. Jack would go to drink when you look at the an excellent saloon where the guy suits good horny blonde, Cassie. Jack with his wife Laureen visit a nation-audio dancehall that have another few, Randall with his sexy spouse, however, Jack seduces Randall, not their girlfriend. Ennis’ earlier woman is getting uncomfortable living with the woman the latest stepfather but Ennis won’t take her in the that have him. While in the an angling travels Jack and Ennis go into other conflict, and therefore day they really separation. Ennis discovers unintentionally you to Jack is dead. He phone calls his partner, just who says to him you to Jack died inside the a freak accident but we come across the scene where Ennis was killed of the good mob.

The latest widow tells Ennis you to Jack desired his ashes strewn from inside the his favorite put, Brokeback Mountain, however, she failed to satisfy their past want to as she cannot see where one mountain are. Therefore she provided the newest ashes so you’re able to his moms and dads. Ennis excursion in order to satisfy Jack’s parents, who live for the a bad cabin in no place. He offers to spread out Jack’s ashes on the hill nonetheless they have selected in order to bury him on the cemetery’s household members plot. Ennis will bring straight back merely a couple tees one prompt him out-of a challenge they had during the among the travel on the hill. Ennis today lifestyle alone inside a trailer. His adolescent woman relates to see and you will informs your you to she is getting hitched.