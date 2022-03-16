Which dating site is right for you?

Please specify whether you would recommend OurTime. Personalized Recommendation. Get your personalized recommendation Get more info. This company is not yet accredited. See reviews below to learn more or submit your own review. OurTime is an online dating community for people in their 50s, 60s and older. Through the app, users can customize their profiles, browse curated matches and exchange messages. The app is compatible with Android, iPhone iOS 11. OurTime is an easy-to-use app for people looking for new relationships. Users can scroll through matches and connect with singles. For more information about reviews on ConsumerAffairs. I recommend the site. They have proper security in place, and as users we must be mindful of our information we provide on profile as well as reporting any suspicious behavior to assist in keeping it a safe and enjoyable experience.

I went out on a lot of dates with this site. Everyone was nice and polite for the most part… I didn’t meet my true love on a dating site but I was only on it for 6 months. My experience was positive. Thank you, you have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations. OurTime is an online dating app designed for singles over the age of 50. The app is simple to use and easy to understand. You have the opportunity to customize a dating profile and match criteria. You can also update the profile and match settings at any time. The app also sends a personalized daily list of matches that meet your criteria. With a paid subscription, you can send messages to other members and see when your messages have been read.

With the free version, you can reply to messages if the paid subscriber assumes the cost. In most states, discounted rates are available for long-term subscriptions:. Some reviewers complain about possible scammers, but that happens with almost every dating site. The app lets users join for free, but many of the most desirable features are only available with paid subscriptions, which can get pricey. To learn more, read OurTime dating site reviews below. A link has directed you to this review. Its location on this page may change next time you visit. I found something better! I’m over 50, but I don’t mind having a younger partner. I found her on J4Date. There are many women there who don’t mind age difference, as it fits their culture.

I believe that the company that owns Ourtime, People Media signed me up to several subscriptions I never subscribed include dating sites and gaming site

Their minds and personalities are mature enough. OurTime doesn’t do their work. All they want is to put you on automatic subscription and automatic renewal so they want your cc details. In my honest opinion, it’s not worth a cent. It is the kingdom of fakes and bots. Don’t believe these profiles – they are used to attract new users. Site was constantly hacked with messages sent with my username that I did not generate. Had to change my password several times. Subscription charges were higher than the web site stated. They would cancel the subscription then sign me back up without my permission and give me no way to cancel by sending me to a URL to cancel which returned a 404 error code.

Eventually I was locked out of my own profile. I had a six month subscription and was only partially refunded. This experience left me humiliated as was my first attempt at online dating. Before canceling, in order to access my account after this I had to agree not to participate in a class action lawsuit to zoosk price gain access. This is the worst dating app I ever been on. Lots of scammers targeting us. They will seem to want to be with you then ask for your email. I signed up and had to pay for 3 months in advance. I changed my password, but when I logged back in I could literally see it typing as me and I could not stop it.