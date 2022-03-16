Where did they film the London park scenes?

Was Bridgerton filmed in London?

In the show, you’ll see Bath Street, Alfred Street, and Beauford Square stand in for the streets of Mayfair. Scenes set in Pall Mall were set outside 12 Trim Street, which was used as the exterior for Gunters Tea Shop. Abbey Street as used for the exterior of the Modiste’s dress shop.

Bath also features in a scene set outside a bar, when Simon Basset has had a bit too much to drink. Filming took place outside The Columbian Company.

Bath’s famous Royal Crescent doubles up as Grosvenor Square, and gives us the location for the front doors of Featherington House and Siena’s London flat.

Filming the streets of London

Some Mayfair scenes were shot at The Queen’s House in Greenwich, which also served as the exterior of Somerset House (the interior, used in Bridgerton for an exhibition of paintings, was filmed at Somerley House).

Scenes set on the poorer streets of London were filmed at Chatham Dockyard, which is what we see when Lady Featherington takes Marina on a trip to the slums in an attempt to scare her into submission. The interior of the Foundling Hospital in the slums was filmed at Badminton House in Gloucestershire.

We also see more of Chatham during a scene set outside a printing press. Chatham Dockyard is a preserved, historic dockyard https://www.hookupdate.net/de/okcupid-vs-tinder/ which is now a visitor attraction and a popular filming location – with plenty of filming for Call the Midwife taking place here.

Parks and gardens feature heavily in Bridgerton. Hyde Park was created using the grounds at Wilton House, Hampstead Heath was created using the grounds of Somerley House in Hampshire, while Battersea Fields and Rotten Row were filmed with the help of Windsor Great Park.

The scenes at the Botanical Gardens and at Primrose Hill were filmed at Painshill Park in Cobham, and Sunbury Park & Walled Garden was used for Kensington Gardens. Other London locations were filmed at Greenwich Park Rose Garden.

Where did they film Featherington House?

Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington, has also talked about her experience of filming at Hatfield House. She said: “We shot at Hatfield House, which was the house that they filmed The Favourite in. I did sneak upstairs because I wanted to see Olivia Colman’s room. I was trying to rub the walls so that her acting talent would rub onto me!”

Where is Lady Danbury’s house filmed?

Anyone who knows the city of Bath will recognise the exterior of her house as the Holburne Museum of Art. (Footage of nearby Great Pulteney and Bath Street is also used to add to the effect.)

Several other filming locations were used for the interiors, including the aforementioned Badminton House (the hallway and bathroom) and Wilton House (the drawing room and grand hall).

The Queen’s residence at St James’s Palace

St James’s Palace, where Queen Charlotte (Golda Rusheuval) holds court, is located in London – and that’s also where filming took place. However, the exterior we see on screen is actually Hampton Court Palace.

Where did they film Buckingham House?

King George III can be found at “Buckingham House”. Exteriors and interiors were both shot at Wilton House, including the King’s Chambers and parlour, and the team also made use of Lancaster House for the parlour, hallway, and bath chamber. Syon House was used for the hallway and dining room.

Where did they film the concerts?

Concerts were key locations for socialising in Regency London, and there are several featured in Bridgerton. One location was the Theatre Royal Brighton – and the Hackney Empire in London served as the interior of the Opera House.