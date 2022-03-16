When your spouse requires one minute spouse

A great Yoruba stating states you to no lady are safe sharing her husband having an other woman. This is exactly evident for the Mrs. Gloria Jegede’s conclusion so you’re able to file a match getting divorce proceedings in the event the the flirt eÅŸleÅŸme lady husband marries the second spouse.

The brand new teacher told you, “It would crack my personal cardio, but filing for separation would be my personal only choice. We pray one to never ever goes wrong with me. Zero girl prays for the.”

But a great businesswoman and you may mother out of twins, Mrs. Rukayat Obidiran, said if she were not a Muslim, she still would not be bothered if the lady partner partnered one minute wife.

Obidiran said she paid the trouble of some other wife long afterwards the lady marriage. Centered on the lady, she existence on her behalf kids and you may seems blessed to have them.

To own a mother off two, Mrs. Toun Ogunniyi, in the event that this lady spouse marries a second wife, she’ll neglect him and concentrate on her behalf students.

If your partner requires the second wife

She reported that she would consider his action given that betrayal and refrain from telling your the girl gifts once the he “offered the brand new love We have to have him to a different person.”

A former lender staff member, Mr. Samson Adeboye, whom told you the guy detested polygamy, recommended a lady, whoever partner married several other girlfriend, to prevent their home.

He told you however just take their sis regarding the girl matrimonial family when the the girl partner hitched another woman. “I could together with hurt your if the the guy visits the house,” he added.

A businesswoman, Mrs. Tomi Harrison (not real label), said she contemplated suicide when the lady partner told her regarding his intends to marry a moment girlfriend.

Harrison additional, “If someone informed me you to my husband perform marry an additional partner, I would make fun of it off. We were close from your university days. At the time of our own relationship, it sensed since if I became marrying my best friend. Right up until today, I don’t know how it happened. I however do not know how his fascination with me personally ran cold. While i contemplate their step, We shed tears.”

Harrison added one to the girl spouse and additionally informed her in the his preparations to obtain a separate rooms to own their brand new partner.

She told you she would always indicates younger, partnered females to prepare its notice however if the husbands wed another woman.

A parent out-of about three, understood just due to the fact Mrs. John, told you she believed it’s a beneficial man’s character to own more than that girlfriend. “Once i find a female weeping more this lady partner’s decision so you can capture another partner, I laugh. We come across no reason at all why she is always to cry. I usually state boys remain males. You’ll barely come across men that is happy with one wife; men love range,” she said.

However, a business person, Mr. Debola Olumide, said he’d no plans to just take a moment spouse but you to their wife’s attitudes sometimes care and attention him.

“I don’t like it when a woman nags; particular ladies of course nag. My wife complains in the things that shall be skipped. Every son desires a wife that is fun to be having,” said. Olumide.

A towel creator, Mr. Dotun Ogunsanwo, told you if the guy would be to end up being an excellent Muslim, the guy wouldn’t think twice to wed another partner.

“I ponder should your males don’t get bored stiff of being which have you to partner non-stop. There’s absolutely no spoil inside a man choosing to marry an effective next spouse provided the guy does not neglect his commitments as a partner and you will dad,” stated Ogunsanwo.

Read And additionally

But a dad, Mr. Nnamdi Chinonso, who is hitched getting 2 decades, told you his relationship to their spouse is their best decision ever.

Chinonso said, “Why should I a hundred % pleased with my partner. The woman is my personal companion; I can’t consider living rather than their. I met on the university. I will not recommend one guy to take a second partner. It will ruin his lifetime.”