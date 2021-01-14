When you have any concerns, please contact Lori Harrison in the Hopkins County Board of Education at 270.825.6000 or Whitney Bundren at 270.821.5517 x6.

Apply for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development CorporationвЂ™s Idea Competition today!

Enter your self or with a group. Video application limit that is(3-minute is due December 15, 2017.

If selected for the most effective 10, you’ll be offered the possibility to вЂњpitchвЂќ your concept to a panel of judges on March 8. when you pitch, you will be chosen to win money awards! (If on a group, all money will likely to be split similarly.)

guidelines for Competition

candidates must live in Hopkins County and become a full-time senior school student or home-schooled full-time senior high school pupil.

Company concept should be a NEW For Profit Company.

The concept ought to be the original work regarding the applicant(s).

If being employed as an united group only five pupils per group.

Participants must submit a 3-minute video clip to rpadgett

A participant is just allowed to be considered component of just one group when it comes to competition. *A minimum of 25 candidates or teams must make an application for your competition to occur.

All applications should be provided for Ruthann Padgett, rpadgett@westcentralky.com by 4 pm on December fifteenth, 2017. The program are often mailed to PO Box 745, Madisonville, KY 42431 (postmarked by December fifteenth, 2017)

Questions for movie

What is the recognized issue you think you might be re solving?

In case the products or services is marketed, that would function as clients? ( exactly just exactly What services or products will they be now making use of that the concept will change?)

Why would your customers that are prospective or would you like to buy your product or service?

Describe the wants, them, to get your product or service into the market, or available to potential customers as you see.

That will function as competitors if for example the products or services would go to market? Should your service or product would go to market, could it be defended from duplication by rivals with a patent, copyright or any other products? Is the item financially feasible? Expect you’ll respond to questions about how precisely much it shall price to produce and circulate your item.

Competition Application and Videos are due by 4:00 pm, December 15th, 2017

The applications is likely to be reviewed additionally the top is going to be chosen to pitch their concept on March 8th, 2018. Each finalist is likely to be notified by January fifteenth, 2018.

The Finals

On March 8, 2018, the finals of the idea competition will take place at Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street, Madisonville, KY to determine the cash prize winners thursday.

Voice of Democracy 2017-18

Theme вЂњAmerican History: Our Hope for the near futureвЂќ Student Entry Deadline: October 31, 2017 Patriotic sound Essay Competition Grand Prize: $30,000 Award

Would your school wish to compete in a quiz competition that is science-centered?

The U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl В® is a system that is nation-wide of college knowledge tournaments within the critical regions of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and mathematics).

Environmentally friendly Management Consolidated company Center (EMCBC, in critical hyperlink Cincinnati) and Cincinnati State university work together to put on the more Cincinnati Regional twelfth grade Science Bowl on 17 February 2018 @ Cinci State. Registration begins October 2, and closes in January, it is restricted to the very first 24 groups.

Participants should be grouped as 4-person groups. You will see concerns within the fields of physics, chemistry, biology, computer systems, planet math and science.