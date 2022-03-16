When looking at these offers, some people may think they are too good to be true

When looking at these offers, some people may think they are too good to be true

One of the biggest marketing tools used by the casino industry is bonuses that involve free funds to spend or free spins to use. These bonuses come in two different ways, either to get players to $2 deposit casino canada sign up with the casino as a new player, or to keep them happy and ensure they stay with the casino for a long time.

These offers from online casino sites have now become the norm for the industry, and that has led to a fantastic platform for players to enjoy. Is that right, or is this simply the way the industry has gone now?

Different online casino bonuses will all have different terms and conditions attached to them. These focus on wagering requirements, deposit amounts and more. The biggest offer may not always be the best, because of the wagering requirement rules that could be in place.

For example, a big bonus with many requirements may not be good for you, but a smaller, more flexible bonus may be perfect. It is vital that new players check all of this out when comparing what is on offer, and ensure you go with the bonus that best suits you and your individual style to get the best from it.

Types of Casino Bonus

Every casino bonus is designed to either sign up new customers or keep existing customers happy. However, that doesn’t mean that all bonuses are the same, and actually, there are many types of casino bonus on offer for players.

Matched Deposit Casino Offers

A matched deposit casino offer is exactly as it sounds, this is a bonus that is linked to your deposit. For most casinos, this is linked to the first deposit you make into your account. However, there are some bonuses out there given as matched across your first two, three or sometimes even four deposits.

The key to look for here is the percentage it is matched by. 100% matched means that whatever you deposit, you will receive the same amount. 50% matched means your bonus will be half of your deposit, make sure you check this with online casinos as it can make a huge difference when you claim the deposit.

Deposit Casino Bonus

This is similar to the above, but instead of working with a percentage amount, the numbers are fixed. For example, rather than being matched to your deposit, the offer could be something such as deposit 20 get 40, or deposit 50 get 100.

These are easier to understand, as the numbers are fixed and you don’t have to work anything out with percentages. In particular for new players, experiencing online casino gaming for the first time, this type of bonus is certainly the most user friendly.

Loyalty & Reload Bonus Offers

These offers can come either as the same as matched deposit offers or the same as deposit casino bonuses. However, what makes them different is when they are available. A loyalty bonus is something that is made available on the anniversary of you joining the casino, or perhaps your birthday.

A reload bonus is something given on a specific day, this may be the first day of the month, it could be as regular as every Wednesday, or during a selected time period on a weekend. The key to these deposits is to ensure that you know when they are coming and to time your next deposit right so that you can claim one.

Free Spins Bonus

Every bonus mentions so far has revolved around deposit bonde being given to you, but there as some other offers out there that focus solely on bonus spins. While some of the above bonuses ple 20 free spins alongside the bonus funds, these are all about free spins.