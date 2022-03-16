What You Can Expect from Ocean Online Casino Regarding Bonuses and Campaigns?

Ocean Online Casino is big on offering daily campaigns. One of their popular promotions is the Fortuna Wheel. Users are automatically eligible to spin the Fortuna Wheel if they deposit at least $50 in seven days. Patrons are given a spin every 8 hours for 24 hours to try winning up to $1000.

A: Yes. It’s important to follow the specific steps required for capitalizing on this bonus, however. Registered users must send prospective users an invite through the casino’s website. Current patrons only see the bonus when their referred friend makes their initial deposit.

A: The casino features two weekly leaderboard promotions for four of their slot online games. If a player lands in the top ten among other players as a leading better, they have the opportunity to additional bonus funds and/or free spins.

A: Yes, but it is not awarded in a way that an experienced gamer may expect. New players are given $25 in casino cash and 50 free spins for slot games over six days. Any winnings from this promotion are eligible for withdrawal only when the user has met the casino’s mandated wagering requirements which are slightly confusing to decipher.

Types of Ocean Online Casino Games

The game library at Ocean Online Casino is relatively small with just over 100 game options. Games do range in variety, however, with a combination of classic and new slot and poker games.

Gaming Selection on Ocean Online Casino

This casino features a fun mix of classic table games and slots. Other than promotional games such as Fortuna Wheel or free play options, the casino has the following game options:

EZBaccarat

Video Poker including double bonus poker, bonus poker, poker bet, double bonus poker, Jacks or Better, and Deuces Wild

Roulette

Blackjack

Slots

What Type of Software Does Ocean Online Casino Use?

Ocean Online Casino has joined forces with many of the leading software companies in the industry. GAN is the primary software provider for the casino with other popular vendors including Konami, IGT, NYX, Gaming Realms, Ainsworth, Incredible Technologies and Slots Symphony.

How Easy Is It to Use Ocean Online Casino?

With its limited game selection, the owners of Ocean Online Casino recognized that they needed to create a site that was simple for users to navigate. Even though there is not a formal application associated with this site, the casino has partnered with leaders in the software industry to provide their players with games that load quickly regardless of whether they access it on their computer or the browser on their phone.

How Can You Play Ocean Online Casino?

The only way that a gamer can play on Ocean Online Casino is through the website which is accessible on either a desktop computer or your mobile phone. The casino does not have an app, but players have reported that the site works well on any Apple or Android phone.

Is The Site Easy to Navigate?

Finding games on Ocean Online Casino is extremely easy. Different game options are split up into groups including slots, tables, and video poker to give patrons immediate access to the games of their choice. There is one “Deposit” button located at the top right-hand side of the screen which provides players with a simple way to add funds to their account with limited downtime from the game they are playing.

Ocean Online Casino Customer support

Customer service is an area where this casino shows its young age. While they offer a variety of ways to reach one of their representatives, the wait time and delays in answering questions could lead a user to look for another casino option.