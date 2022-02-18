What do I do if a co-worker is leaving early frequently while the boss is out?

We are a team of 10 people, and one of them is leaving early. They are supposed to work 8:00 hours like everyone else but they are working about 7:30.

BUT I still don’t believe in people leaving early regardless of any reason unless arrangement are or will be made to cover the time. Discipline is a much needed skill these days.

In my case the person is well under performing and for years. and I don’t believe our manager is monitoring progress of any of the employee at all in sense of time keeping or day to day work.

Fairness

https://besthookupwebsites.org/local-hookup/kalgoorlie/

By saying this, you are basing your happiness and satisfaction upon the actions of others. Bad news: you will never be happy or satisfied.

Someone wiser than me once told me to look up and look down. There will always be someone above who makes more, gets more perks and has more freedom. Conversely, there will always be someone who makes less, is more micromanaged and downtrodden. Instead of concentrating upon what will make me more happy, I’m busy worrying about everyone else.

Responsibility

If you don’t sign the person’s (check / evaluation / timecard), then you aren’t responsible for them. By trying to manage that employee, you are doing someone else’s job, not your own. What do you think your boss would say to an employee who tried to do your boss’s job?

Consider

Did the employee make special arrangements to work a shorter in-office day?

Has your boss and the employee already spoken about their (lack of) hours?

Does the employee have some situation that requires them to leave early, like a child or parent they need to take care of?

At some point in our career, we have all been in that situation. It’s so frustrating. I am working my rear end off and “that dude over there” just comes in to collect his paycheck, and when he/she is here, they just “mail it in”.

But realize that intra-office dynamics can be complicated and some people will resent you inserting yourself into the situation by “reporting” on the situation. Instead focus on productivity, make sure that work that is not getting done by that person has the opportunity to be highlighted because the output of yourself is that much higher.

A 10% difference in work over time should become evident. Only if it stops you from performing your own job, or makes it impossible to complete deliverables should you start considering more direct action.

Always seek to influence without authority directly first before doing something damaging to your relationships by attempting to draw/apply “the authority”.

Unless it’s impacting your work, leave it alone. If you’d feel justified over “moral” obligation, then it’s only justified if your co-workers happen to be equally obligated by their morals to:

Come by your desk and distribute religious materials

Tell you how you’re supposed to behave in yours sexual, family, spiritual and other practices.

Tell you how “morally” you’re supposed to work less, work more, do the work of others, or not give a damn about others.

Stay in your lane, focus on your job, the guy wants to risk his job to leave 30 minutes everyday that is on him. It is none of your business. Pretend it is like a movie and everyday he escapes work 30 minutes faster without consequence you can pretend it is like the main character in the movie who just got away in time and lived to see another day. Make it a positive and try to make it entertaining. Throw a pinch of cayenne pepper into the boiled potato workday and tell him the next day someone was looking for him when he should have been at work.

What I am trying to say is let the guy live his life the way he wants to live it. There is no moral obligations, this is not some serious situation, don’t be that guy. Workplaces work like this % of the time. You have some rich guys at the top who take advantage of the little guy and do not work as hard as the little guy yet get paid more. The amount of money this guy makes the company he should probably need to work 50% of the day if you want to talk about fairness and equal pay, but that is not how it works. If he leaves 30 minutes earlier and that is one of the little ways he wins in life let him be. We are not robots we aren’t meant to work 8 hours every day. Plus he might have some other stuff going on in his life(you know that thing people do outside of work).