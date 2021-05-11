What are the transactions that do not make points?

DBS Points won’t be granted for:

Bill payments and all sorts of deals via AXS, SAM, eNETS

re Payments to academic organizations

re Payment to federal federal government organizations and solutions (court situations, fines, bail and bonds, income tax re payment, postal solutions, parking lots and garages, intra-government purchases and any other government solutions not categorized here)

Re re Payment to insurance providers ( product product sales, underwriting, and premiums)

re Payments to finance institutions (including banking institutions and brokerages)

Re re Payment to non-profit organisations

Re re Payments to hospitals

re re Payments to resources

Gambling (including lottery seats, casino video gaming potato chips, off-track wagering, and bets at battle tracks) through any channel

Any top-ups or re payment of funds to cost providers, prepaid cards and any prepaid reports (including EZ-Link, NETS FlashPay, Singtel Dash and Transit Link)

Instalment re re re payment plan acquisitions, favored payment plans, nearest cash central loans stability transfer, investment transfer, payday loans, yearly costs, interest, late re payment fees, all costs charged by DBS, miscellaneous costs imposed by DBS (unless otherwise claimed written down by DBS).

So what can i actually do with my DBS points?

You are able to redeem them for the entire large amount of great rewards. There is anything from dining vouchers to film tickets, to kitchen appliances. Click on this link to explore the range that is whole.

When do my points expire?

Your DBS Points will expire 12 months through the quarterly period in which they were made.

DBS Points Earned Between DBS Points Expiry Date 1 Jan вЂ“ 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2021 1 Apr вЂ“ 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2021 1 Jul вЂ“ 30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2021 1 Oct вЂ“ 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2021

Can Supplementary Cardmembers make points?

Yes, these points is accumulated within the Principal Cardmember’s account, and just the Cardmember that is principal can DBS Points for Rewards. Nevertheless, Supplementary Cardmembers may additionally utilise the Rewards Vouchers issued to the Principal Cardmember.

How do you discover how numerous points we have actually and just how do we redeem them?

Your DBS Points show up on your month-to-month bank card declaration. You may log on to our DBS that is online Rewards site or DBS PayLah! app to test your available points making a redemption.

Can I exchange vouchers or expand the expiry date?

Sorry, you cannot cancel redemptions or change vouchers once you’ve required them. The expiration is printed in the voucher, so put it to use, do not lose it!

May I utilize my DBS Points to pay for my bank card’s annual cost?

Yes, provided that redemption is completed four weeks ahead of the Annual cost deadline. Go to the charge waiver portion of our benefits web web page and choose your card. Take note that the yearly charge with be mirrored in your bank card declaration, upon its due date, but is likely to be reversed into the after thirty days’s declaration.

Just how do I transform DBS Points to atmosphere kilometers?

For transfers to KrisFlyer, Asia Miles or Qantas Points, transformation rate of 1 DBS point out 2 kilometers relates and transfers are accepted in obstructs of 5,000 DBS Points (or 10,000 kilometers). For Air Asia BIG points, transfer are at the transformation price of just one DBS point out 3 Air Asia BIG points and transfers are accepted in obstructs of 500 DBS Points (or 1,500 Air Asia BIG points). Each transformation of DBS Points to kilometers by Cardmember to his/her designated airlineвЂ™s programme will go through a S$26.75 management fee (comprehensive of GST). The administrative fee is waived till 31 Dec 2021 for Air Asia BIG points conversion.

DBS On The Web Benefits

What exactly is DBS On The Web Rewards?

DBS Online rewards allows that are website to check on your DBS points and redeem rewards online.

How do you login to redeem?

Merely enter your NRIC, Malaysian IC or Passport quantity as well as your 16-digit Credit Card figures to login.

For Singaporeans making use of NRIC, please enter your complete NRIC details, eg. S1234567A For Malaysians, please put in a ‘M’ before IC details, eg. MXXXXXXXXXXXX For Passport holders for several nationalities, please include a ‘P’ before your passport quantity, eg. PXXXXX For Daily$ rebates, please login to DBS iBanking to redeem your everyday$ rebates

We are changing to login digibank that is using ID and PIN for rewards redemption quickly. Maybe perhaps Not yet a digibank individual? Join now!

I’m not a DBS Cardmember, could I still access the DBS Online Rewards internet site?

I have several DBS charge card. Do i have to register each of them with this benefits web site?

No. You can easily login with any one of the legitimate DBS charge cards (excluding additional cards). All DBS points accumulated via all of your other credit that is eligible are going to be immediately consolidated for your requirements.

Can the billing is changed by me target exhibited in my own account?

No. For protection reasons, modification of payment target just isn’t allowed via this website. You might improve your target via DBS iBanking or via our Address/Telephone quantity change (Individuals) type