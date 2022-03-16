Welcome toPennymac.You’ve got this. We’ve got you

Our FoundationFor Greatness

Since 2008, we have endeavored to build a foundation of greatness where our borrowers, partners, investors and our team members thrive.

Corporate Sustainability Lives Here.

We are intentional in our efforts to drive positive social impact within our organization and our communities, oversee the environmental impact of our operations, and manage our governance across all aspects of our business. To read more about our strategic priorities that create long-term sustainable value, download our 2020 Corporate Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

We are committed to reducing energy consumption in our expanding office locations. An energy management system is utilized in several office sites, including our corporate headquarters, to control and manage heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting to curb energy use when it is least required.

We are committed to helping our customers realize the dream of homeownership and, even more importantly, we want them to experience sustainable homeownership. We provide a number of resources and loan products for first-time homebuyers, homebuyers with compromised credit, and low-income buyers.

Protecting our borrowersвЂ™ personal and financial information is a top priority at Pennymac and we have not experienced any cybersecurity breaches over the last three years. We maintain robust policies and procedures aimed at maintaining the safety of our customersвЂ™ personal and financial information and we hold our suppliers and vendors to those same high standards.

Equal Housing Opportunity В© 2022 PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, 3043 Townsgate Rd, Suite 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361, 818-224-7442. NMLS ID # 35953. For licensing information, go to: . Trade/service marks are the property of PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Arizona Mortgage Banker License # 0911088. Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Colorado office: 700 17th St, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80202, (833) 216-6680. Massachusetts Mortgage Lender License # MC35953. Minnesota: This is not an offer to enter into an agreement and an offer may only be made pursuant to Minn. Stat. В§ (3) & (4). Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance. North Carolina Permit No. 119504607, 119505929, 119506567, 119506570, 119507419. Rhode Island Lender License # 20092600LL. Texas office: 2201 W. Plano Parkway, Suites 150 and 300, Plano, TX 75075. For more information, review Pennymac’s state licenses and important notices. Loans not available in New York. Some products may not be available in all states. Information, rates and pricing are subject to change without prior notice at the sole discretion of PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. All loan programs subject to borrowers meeting Pataskala payday loans and cash advance appropriate underwriting conditions. This is not a commitment to lend. Other restrictions apply. (01-2022)

Enter your contact information below and a loan officer will reach out to you to assist you with the loan process and answer any questions.

Terms of Use

End User is a customer of Licensee who intends to use the Consumer AVM reports for his/her own non-commercial purposes.

End User shall not use the Consumer AVM reports or information contained in the Consumer AVM reports for reproduction, sale, distribution, publication, advertising or marketing, or any other use in relation to any product or service to be provided to any third party, or any other commercial exploitation.

End User shall not acquire any proprietary rights, including intellectual property rights, in or to the Consumer AVM reports, or the information contained therein, which rights remain solely and exclusively in Clear Capital (вЂњCCвЂќ) and/or CC’s suppliers and licensors and End User acknowledges that the Consumer AVM reports, and information contained therein are valuable commercial products, the development of which has involved the expenditure of substantial time and money.

The data relied upon is sourced from public records, or statistical calculations (вЂњSourcesвЂќ) and that the model results and other information provided in the Consumer AVM reports are provided on an вЂњas is, as availableвЂќ basis with all faults and defects. No warranty, express or implied, including without limitation, those of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the information obtained from such Sources has been made, nor is Licensee, CC, or CC’s suppliers and licensors responsible for errors, omissions, miscalculations, or misrepresentations of value with respect to the Consumer AVM reports.

Any use of Consumer AVM reports by End User shall be at End User’s own risk, and End User hereby indemnifies and holds harmless Licensee and its licensors with respect thereto. In no event shall Licensee or its licensors be liable to End User or any third party for any losses, costs or damages arising from or relating to the misuse of, or any errors, omissions, or miscalculations of value contained in, the Consumer AVM reports.