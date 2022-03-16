Welcome to the web site (the “Site”) of Chatous, Inc

(“Chatous” “we,” “us” and/or “our”). This Site is operated by Chatous and has been created to provide information about our company and our chat room platform, mobile applications and related services (together with the Site, the “Services”) to our Service visitors (“you”, “your”). Chatous is committed to protecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy details important information regarding the use and disclosure of information collected from visitors to the Site and Services, including personally identifiable data (“Personal Data”). By using Chatous, you expressly consent to the information handling practices described in this Privacy Policy.

When you interact with us through the Services, Chatous may collect Personal Data and other information from you, as further described below:

We collect Personal Data from you when you voluntarily provide such information, for example when you register with us, engage in a chat, add information to your profile, or if you send us an email. Wherever Chatous collects Personal Data we make an effort to provide a link to this Privacy Policy.

If you choose to provide such information, you are giving Chatous permission to use and store that information consistent with this policy. If you provide Personal Data to the Services, you acknowledge and agree that such Personal Data may be transferred from your current location to the offices and servers of Chatous and the authorized third parties referred to herein located in the United States.

Location Information: Our Service ple, by using the IP address on your computer or the GPS on your mobile device) to provide certain functionality of our Service. If you choose to enable our location features, your location information may be publicly displayed within the Service. Please keep in mind that other users can see this information about you, and they may use it or disclose it to other individuals or entities outside of our control and without your knowledge. Your location information may be subject to abuse, misuse, and monitoring by others, so please be careful if you choose to enable location functionality. We may also use your location information in an aggregate way, as described above in the “Aggregated Data” section.

Chat Data: In an ongoing effort to better understand and serve the users of the Services, Chatous often conducts research on its customer demographics, interests and behavior based on the Personal Data and other information provided to us. This research may be compiled and analyzed on an aggregate basis, and Chatous may share this aggregate data with its affiliates, agents and business partners.

Chatous may also disclose aggregated user statistics in order to describe our services to current and prospective business partners, and to other third parties for other lawful purposes

Aggregated Data: In an ongoing effort to better understand and serve the users of the Services, Chatous often conducts research on its customer demographics, interests and behavior based on the Personal Data and other information provided to us. This research may be compiled and analyzed on an aggregate basis, and Chatous may share this aggregate data with its affiliates, agents and business partners.

This aggregate information does not identify you personally

Non-Identifiable Data: When you interact with Chatous through the Services, we receive and store certain personally non-identifiable information such as Internet Protocol address (“IP Address”), a unique user ID, the content and pages that you access on Chatous and the dates and times that you visit the Site. In addition, if you come to the Site via a link from another site, we may also track the source of that link. Such information, which is collected passively using various technologies, cannot presently be used to specifically identify you. Chatous may store such information itself or such information may be included in databases owned and maintained by Chatous affiliates, agents or service providers. The Services may use such information and pool it with other information to track, for example, the total number of visitors to our Site, the number of visitors to each page of our Site, and the domain names of our visitors’ Internet service providers. It is important to note that no Personal Data is available or used in this process.