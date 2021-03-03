Welcome to CPFT. Browse Now We’re Talking for resources to guide mental health and health

Welcome to CPFT. Browse Now We’re Talking for resources to guide mental health and health

We make an effort to increase the health and wellness of this individuals we take care of, our staff and users, to aid and empower them to lead a satisfying life. Only at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) we have been specialized in supplying good quality care with compassion. We deliver lots of the NHS services which can be provided outside of medical center plus in the city such as real, psychological state and expert solutions. We offer incorporated physical and psychological state solutions for grownups and older people; professional psychological state and learning impairment solutions; young ones and young peopleвЂ™s psychological state services; childrenвЂ™s community solutions (Peterborough); social care; and ground-breaking research. To find out more about our solutions view here. CPFT is just a smoke free Trust. Key papers including our Modern Slavery Act Statement, Fair Processing Notice and Gender Pay Gap Report can be located right here.

See Now We’re speaking for resources to guide health that is mental well-being

Assist in an emergency

Emotional Well-being Service

Get more information

Safer staffing

CQCвЂ™ that isвЂgood for 2019

CPFT services inspected by the Care Quality Commission

Share your views

We truly need your patient feedback.

Occasions

Latest News

Minor Injury Units open within the period that is festive urgent treatmentPeople could possibly get urgent treatment plan for minor health problems and accidents at CPFTвЂ™s Minor damage devices (MIU) in Ely and Wisbech

Trust greets new governors after electionFour have been re-elected – and seven are not used to CPFT

Oh baby! Double pleasure for CPFT nurses Sue and SarahThey learned they certainly were expecting regarding the same time – after which had their infants just hours apart

CPFT joins new Covid-19 vaccine trialPeople are invited to become listed on another leading Covid-19 vaccine study delivered by NHS Trusts in Cambridgeshire

CPFT doctor wins nationwide award for psychiatry communicationPsychiatrist Dr Hisham Ziauddeen happens to be honoured for their interaction abilities during the Royal university of Psychiatrists honors

Trust groups shortlisted for prestigious awardFreedom To talk Up solution and Springbank Ward among finalists for HSJ honours

CPFT team markings year that is first of clients back again to workPeople suffering from psychological state problems get guidance and support to go back to work

Significant research prize to enhance treatment for AlzheimerвЂ™s illness in grownups with DownвЂ™s syndromeA CPFT-led research team has won over $3 million to greatly help progress dementia remedies for grownups with DownвЂ™s problem at high-risk

Early care for people who have psychosis supports recoveryA study with CPFT’s CAMEO solution has unearthed that 60% of men and women looked after within their episode that is first of recovered well

CPFT joins research that is international discover brand new remedies for schizophreniaEarly intervention psychological state solution CAMEO will lead a significant international research of psychosis as UK partner

Landmark achievements for 2 CPFT teamsFirst reaction provider shortlisted for nationwide prize while Psychological health provider gets 50,000th self-referral

ARC East of England to handle health that is national care research prioritiesPeople in the united states can benefit from targeted research to boost health insurance and care, led and supported by NIHR ARC East of England, hosted by CPFT

Learn shows cardiac changes in schizophrenia raise cardiovascular illnesses riskResearch with CPFT has uncovered changes that will raise the threat of cardiovascular illnesses and mortality

Clients praise CPFTвЂ™s on line visit sophie and systemEllie share their experiences of treatment via Attend Anywhere

CPFT services begin to reopenPatient and staff response to Covid-19 praised as solutions begin to reopen

CPFT’s top to bottom charity gets ВЈ50k boostExtra funding from NHS Charities Together to guide communities disproportionately suffering from Covid-19

AlzheimerвЂ™s condition can form without symptoms in people who have Down’s syndromeResearch with CPFT has revealed the brain changes in AlzheimerвЂ™s infection could form without any symptoms that are clinical individuals with Down’s problem

CPFT joins national research system to enhance psychological state carePeople utilizing psychological state solutions are set to profit from an innovative new research network that is national

Take a look at online movies to aid your psychological healthTrust professionals utilize colleagues to present help during Covid-19 and beyond

CPFT payday loans NV Covid-19 stakeholder updateUpdate from Chief Executive Tracy Dowling, on CPFT’s response to Covid-19

CPFT joins Covid-19 vaccine trialThree leading NHS Trusts in your community are collaborating for A covid-19 vaccine test

Have your say on neighborhood health insurance and care servicesHealthwatch has launched a survey that is new learn people’s experiences of solutions throughout the pandemic.

6,000 visors made – and our Denise nursing that is really deliversDistrict groups up college to circulate vital gear to frontline peers

Measures to lessen committing committing suicide danger should concentrate on wider populationResearch with CPFT therefore the NIHR ARC East of England highlights committing committing suicide danger in teenagers with moderate or moderate distress that is mental

Police chief’s praise for CPFT staff who support frontline officersActing Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby hails work of Trust’s professional nurses