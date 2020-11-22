Welcome to Check that is secure Cashing, Inc.

# 1 computer computer Software Leader for Check Cashing, Loans, and Financial solutions!

Created by a economic supplier with more than 40 many years of experience, SCC solutions are engineered with cash solution organizations at heart and combine simplicity of use and freedom most abundant in comprehensive protection choices in the industry. With in-house developers focusing on updates daily, we continue steadily to focus on quality while being a market leader of innovation, item distribution, and customer service that is overall.

An established System and Business

First Biometric Check Cashing Provider

Over 3,000 consumers in 40+ states

Over fifteen years of expertise within the cash solution company industry

Economical

Money more checks in a portion of the full time

Decrease losses with built-in protection features and solutions

Enhance traffic and up-sell clients with built-in monetary solutions

Revolutionary

Leading edge technology: very very first to promote with check cashing & loans advancements

Constantly improving online solutions to reduce risk while increasing revenue

Life time storage space of all of the consumer check and loan deals

Scalable

Versatile for stand-alone internet web internet web sites or multiple places spread across areas

Effortlessly administrate from the main location

Capacity to help many different industry hardware that is leading

Why utilize numerous computer systems and applications whenever all that’s necessary is certainly one?

Beyond a streamlined and interface that is easy-to-use Enterprise contains numerous security features and improvements to steadfastly keep up using the ever-changing cash solutions industry.

SCC Enterprise version combines both check cashing, payday and loan that is installment. Additionally it is straight integrated with crucial and lucrative solutions such as for instance bill re re re payment, cash purchases and cable transfers, electronic check deposits, prepaid debit card, present card redemption, and prepaid phone cards/top ups.

All that’s necessary is Enterprise set up to get into many of these solutions (and much more!) through the exact same device!

See Just What Other People Say

MSB Systems

Fort Lauderdale, FL

” safe Check Cashing may be the only software that i would suggest to all the my check cashing clients. It generates record maintaining and conformity a piece of cake for the check casher. Federal and State exams and also the separate reviews of AML programs are much easier processes aided by the SCC system.”

Doug’s Market

вЂњThis is the better check cashing system we have ever used– I tell everyone i understand on how good it really is! I like the way I don’t need numerous programs set up and it is completely incorporated with all of the major cash solutions like bill re re payment and cash requests that people offer at our shop. вЂќ

Food Farm Mkt

вЂњWe weren’t pleased employing a contending item in days gone by, but since changing to Secure always always always always Check Cashing, we’ve been extremely satisfied with the safety associated with item, its administration tools, plus the great customer support too. Their tech support team team is constantly open to re solve any one of our problems!вЂќ

Wells Fargo contract called victory that isвЂtremendous for consumers, Navajo

Wells Fargo stated it settled case filed against it because of the Navajo country to вЂњmake things appropriate regarding past sales techniques.вЂќ The tribe had accused the financial institution of predatory methods geared towards tribal people. (Photo by Mike Mozart/Creative Commons)

WASHINGTON вЂ“ Consumer advocates stated Friday that Wells FargoвЂ™s $6.5 million settlement of a Navajo Nation lawsuit that charged the financial institution with preying on tribal people is really a victory that isвЂњtremendous for indigenous communities targeted by such methods.

Wells Fargo & Co. stated Thursday it’ll pay $6.5 million to your Navajo country to stay the tribeвЂ™s 2017 suit that alleged a history of вЂњunfair, misleading, fraudulent and unlawful methods,вЂќ especially targeted at senior and illiterate tribe users.

вЂњOur contract because of the Navajo country shows our dedication to make things appropriate regarding past sales techniques problems even as we carry on the transformation that is important of company,вЂќ the company stated in a declaration Thursday announcing the settlement.

The Navajo suit arrived per year following the customer Financial Protection Bureau accused Wells Fargo employees of secretly opening вЂњunauthorized reports going to product product sales objectives and accept bonuses,вЂќ according to court papers.

The organization, which paid $1 billion in charges, later on believed that as much as 1.5 million bank reports and 565, 443 bank card reports might not properly have been authorized.

Navajo officials had been guaranteed that tribal people are not impacted, but later found that Navajo was in fact particularly targeted, sparking the lawsuit.

The tribeвЂ™s complaint stated Wells Fargo employees had been pressed to meet up with product product product sales quotas, pressuring people for вЂњunnecessary accountsвЂќ or falsely telling them that they had to open up cost cost cost savings reports to obtain checks cashed, as an example.

It said workers took advantageous asset of Navajo that has trouble understanding English, manipulated tribal members into signing papers by вЂњaccepting a thumb printing in the place of a signature for individuals who couldnвЂ™t compose their namesвЂќ and changed delivery times so youth might get records without parental permission. Bank employees often attended community occasions looking for clients to victim upon, the tribe stated.

The lawsuit had been dismissed by way of a U.S. District Court judge in brand brand brand New Mexico on technical grounds in September. However the tribe appealed, resulting in this weekвЂ™s settlement.

вЂњWells FargoвЂ™s actions that are predatory and harmed the Nation,вЂќ Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez stated in a declaration Thursday. вЂњWe held Wells Fargo responsible for their actions and we’ll continue steadily to hold other businesses accountable if their company techniques usually do not respect our people вЂ“ this sets other programs on observe that harmful company methods up against the Navajo individuals will never be tolerated.вЂќ

And customer advocates state the Navajo isn’t the only tribe impacted.

Paul Bland, executive manager regarding the consumer that is nonprofit team Public Justice, praised the Navajo country when planning on taking action with respect to its citizens, whom could perhaps perhaps not sue by themselves due to Wells FargoвЂ™s policy of forced arbitration.

Bland stated probably the most predatory that is common techniques are charge card issuers and pay day loans, that are вЂњmore prone to have operations in Native communitiesвЂќ because of their вЂњlack of accessibility to genuine banking solutions.вЂќ

FridayвЂњPredatory lending thrives in the absence of competition,вЂќ Bland said.

Court papers said Wells Fargo, which had five branches into the Navajo country, had been the main provider of banking service regarding the booking, with branches in Chinle, Kayenta, Tuba City, Window Rock and Shiprock. The documents said, it was the вЂњonly banking option for many Navajo peopleвЂќ who lack or have limited computer access because Wells Fargo was the вЂњonly brick-and-mortar national bankвЂќ in the area.

The Navajo вЂњdonвЂ™t have complete great deal of preferenceвЂќ of finance institutions and had been stuck with Wells Fargo, stated Ed Mierzwinski regarding the Arizona Public Interest analysis Group.

Mierzwinski stated he could be unsure about how exactly other tribes might have been addressed by Wells Fargo, but he called the settlement a вЂњtremendous victoryвЂќ and stated he hopes for вЂњmore lawsuits as time goes onвЂќ by tribes to put up the bank accountable. He commended the Navajo Attorney GeneralвЂ™s workplace for вЂњseeking justice and fighting straight straight straight backвЂќ aided by the suit.

But Bland said more needs to be achieved. Preventing predatory loans along with other techniques will need tougher legislation, since bank policies are making it impossible for customers to do something in unique protection.

Nevertheless, he stated, he hopes the settlement are going to be вЂњencouraging with other tribes,вЂќ calling it a вЂњgreat stepвЂќ for customers that are victims of customer and bank fraudulence.