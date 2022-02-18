We will tell you the results within 3 Business Days after completing our investigation

o Timing: We will determine whether an error occurred within 10 Business Days after we hear from you and will correct any error promptly.

o Provisional (i.e. Temporary) Credits: title pawn Indiana If we need more time, however, we may take up to 45 days to investigate your complaint or question.

o New Accounts: For errors involving new accounts, we may take up to 90 days to investigate your complaint or question and we may take up to 20 Business Days to provisionally credit your account for the amount you think is in error. For purposes of this section, your account would be a new account if the error occurs within 30 days after the first deposit to the account was made.

o Notice of Results: When the investigation is completed, we will make any necessary or appropriate adjustments to your account. If we decide that there was no error or the error was different than you described, we will send you a written explanation. If we determine that there was an error, we will correct the error within 1 Business Day after we determined the error occurred. You may ask for copies of the documents that we used in our investigation.

o If you think your bill or a transaction is wrong, or if you need more information about a transaction, write to us at Huntington National Bank-Dispute Resolution P.O. Box 1558 GW4W61 Columbus, Ohio 43216.

° Description of problem: If you think there is an error on your bill, describe what you believe is wrong and why you believe it is a mistake.

If we ask you to put your complaint or question in writing and we do not receive it within 10 Business Days; we are not required to provisionally credit your account

° At least 3 business days before an automated payment is scheduled, if you want to stop payment on the amount you think is wrong.

o You must notify us of any potential errors in writing. You may call us, but if you do we are not required to investigate any potential errors and you ount in question.

° Within 30 days of receiving your letter, we must tell you that we received your letter. We will also tell you if we have already corrected the error.

° Within 90 days of receiving your letter, we must either correct the error or explain to you why we believe the bill is correct.

° While you do not have to pay the amount in question,you are responsible for the remainder of your balance.

° If we made a mistake: You will not have to pay the amount in question or any interest or other fees related to that amount.

If we decide to do this, we will provisionally credit your account within 10 Business Days for the amount you think is in error, so that you will have use of the money during the time it takes us to complete our investigation

° If we do not believe there was a mistake: You will have to pay the amount in question, along with applicable interest and fees. We will send you a statement of the amount you owe and the date payment is due. We may then report you as delinquent if you do not pay the amount we think you owe.

o If you receive our explanation but still believe your bill is wrong, you must write to us within 10 days telling us that you still refuse to pay. If you do so, we cannot report you as delinquent without also reporting that you are questioning your bill. We must tell you the name of anyone to whom we reported you as delinquent, and we must let those organizations know when the matter has been settled between us.