We will provide notice before your Personal Data is transferred and becomes subject to a different Privacy Policy

Business Transaction: If Wireclub Media Inc. is involved in a merger, acquisition or asset sale, your Personal Data may be transferred.

Disclosure for Law Enforcement: Under certain circumstances, Wireclub Media Inc. may be required to disclose your Personal Data if required to do so by law or in response to valid requests by public authorities (e.g. a court or a government agency).

Legal Requirements: Wireclub Media Inc. may disclose your Personal Data in the good faith belief that such action is necessary to:

To comply with a legal obligation

To protect and defend the rights or property of Wireclub Media Inc.

To prevent or investigate possible wrongdoing in connection with the Service

To protect the personal safety of users of the Service or the public

To protect against legal liability

Security Of Data

The security of your data is important to us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your Personal Data, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

“Do Not Track” Signals

We do not support Do Not Track (“DNT”). Do Not Track is a preference you can set in your web browser to inform websites that you do not want to be tracked. You can enable or disable Do Not Track by visiting the Preferences or Settings page of your web browser.

Your Rights

Wireclub Media Inc. aims to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete, or limit the use of your Personal Data. Whenever made possible, you can update your Personal Data directly within your account settings section. If you are unable to change your Personal Data, please contact us to make the required changes. If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.

To access and receive a copy of the Personal Data we hold about you

To rectify any Personal Data held about you that is inaccurate

To request the deletion of Personal Data held about you

Please note that we will ask you to verify your identity before responding to such requests and we cannot comply unless your identity can be unambiguously verified.

Service Providers

We may employ third party companies and individuals to facilitate our Service (“Service Providers”), to provide the Service on our behalf, to perform Service-related services or to assist us in analyzing how our Service is used. These third parties have access to your Personal Data only to perform these tasks on our behalf and are obligated not to disclose or use it for any other purpose.

Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. Google uses the data collected to track and monitor the use of our Service. This data is shared with other Google services. Google may use the collected data to contextualize and personalize the ads of its own advertising network. You can opt-out of having made your activity on the Service available to Google Analytics by installing the Google Analytics opt-out browser add-on. The add-on prevents the Google Analytics JavaScript (ga.js, analytics.js, and dc.js) from sharing information with Google Analytics about visits activity. For more information on the privacy practices of Google, please visit the Google Privacy & Terms web page:

Payments We may provide paid products and/or services within the Service. In that case, we use third-party services for payment processing (e.g. payment processors). We will not store or collect your payment card details. That information is provided directly to our third-party payment processors whose use of your personal information is governed by their Privacy Policy. These payment processors adhere to the standards set by PCI-DSS as managed by the PCI Security Standards Council, which is a joint effort of brands like Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. PCI-DSS requirements help ensure the secure handling of payment information.