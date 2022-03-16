We possibly may post guest testimonials on the websites and you may social media pages which could consist of personal information

We could possibly share your own personal data having businesses under the following the things, as the allowed around appropriate regulations:
Before posting the brand new recommendation, we obtain guests’ concur through online function, email, or social network content to post their brands, usernames, sail schedules, pictures, clips, and you will vacation spots and their testimonial, as the relevant. ”
When you need to change otherwise remove your testimonial, you might call us via the measures discussed significantly less than “How-to Contact us
- Companies and team lovers: We may share your personal data with our service providers and business partners that perform marketing services and other business operations for us or with which we have joint or cooperative business arrangements. For example, we may partner with other companies, vendors or travel agents to organize and facilitate your travel, arrange hotel, flight or transportation accommodations, process your payments, including charging purchases to onboard accounts, provide onboard services, provide port services and excursions, provide medical services, facilitate targeted marketing and other communications by mail or email, facilitate services related to casinos, such as background checks and credit checks when you apply for casino credit, maintain guest records, and analyze data. Where appropriate, we authorize our service providers to use personal data only as necessary to provide the requested services . Certain brands may cooperate with financial institutions to offer co-branded products or services to you, such as Norwegian Cruise Line’s co-branded credit card; however, we will do so only if permitted by applicable law. Travel agents may or may not process your information on our behalf. To the extent you engage with a travel agent that is collecting information for their own use, we recommend you check your travel agent’s privacy policy for details as to how they may process your personal data. If you booked your cruise through a travel agent and purchase future cruise credits while onboard, we may inform your travel agent of the future cruise credits so that they may contact you with reminders to timely use the credits. Some products, services, excursions, and activities are provided by third parties. We may share personal data about you with these partners, before, after, or during your cruise in order to improve Services to you. These companies have their own privacy policies which you should refer to if you choose to use their services.
- In which country girl dating required by laws: We may provide certain personal data to governmental and recognized law enforcement agencies as required by law or other third parties where we believe necessary to comply with a legal obligation. We are required to cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies and public authorities of any country in your itinerary, including customs and immigration and public health and port authorities. Personal data about you, which may include health data, may be shared with these agencies (such as customs and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) prior to boarding, during your cruise, or after disembarkation for security , immigration or public health purposes.
- To protect our very own legal rights or even the rights of an authorized: We may share your personal data to identify, investigate, contact, or bring legal action against an individual who may be causing injury to or interference with our rights or property or the rights or property of a third person if we believe in good faith that disclosing this personal data is necessary or advisable. We may share your personal data with third parties to prevent or detect fraud with respect to our casinos and general payment transactions. Personal data about you may also be shared with governmental and recognized law enforcement agencies in order to prevent and detect crime as well as to safeguard children and vulnerable adults.