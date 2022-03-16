We found several Craigslisters looking to hook up here and blog entries about sexual rendezvous at WSC

The West Side Club “Sex is not permitted here: [If] we find out somebody does that, we kick them out,” says one WSC staffer who asks to remain anonymous. “This is a social club, not a sex club.” So what does a $40-a-year membership to this exclusive Chelsea locale buy? Round-the-clock access to showers, a locker room and suites (in which the only furniture is a bench). Of course, rumor has it that you go here for more than a steamy rub-a-dub-dub. 27 W 20th St between Broadway and Sixth Ave (212-691-2700, westsideclubnyc)

Go deeper

Comstock Films Started in 1995, this husband-and-wife production company specializes in crafting “tenderhearted romantic comedies, shot documentary-style with explicit sex scenes.” Although husband Tony is skeptical about Manhattan’s inherent sexiness (“People come here to work-they don’t come to fuck”), there is something to be said for the fact that Comstock’s first crop of featured couples are all Manhattanitesstockfilms

Dark Alley Media Porno king Owen Hawk (see page 20) runs the very raunchy Dark Alley Media from the fifth floor of a building in Columbus Circle, and has worn every hat in the business: producer, director and star. Dark Alley’s first movie was Mutiny, shot aboard the Frying Pan. “We did the whole thing on a microbudget, probably $7,000, and pulled a ton of favors to get it done,” says Hawk. “It’s the story of an evil captain who abuses his crew until they launch a mutiny against him-which of course means a gang bang in porn world.” darkalley

Femme Productions Candida Royalle, a former adult-film star whose feminist leanings inspired her to establish a porn empire devoted to chick-pleasing films, knew Manhattan was the place to be. “The ladies of Porn Valley are all, like, from the Midwest-perfect milk-fed little girls that aren’t smart or interesting,” says the Femme Productions founder, who’s based in Soho. “There’s uniqueness in New York.” candidaroyalle

The Manhattan Madam “The glass ceiling in business is so low for women you have to lay down,” jokes Kristin “Manhattan Madam” Davis, a hedge-funder-cum-escort-queen who ran her empire from an apartment in the Corinthian at 38th Street and First Avenue. Though her business hit some notable speed bumps shortly after ex-governor Eliot Spitzer joined the fold, she says the Manhattan escort scene is kickin’-adding that there is “about one girl working on every block.” my hyperlink manhattanmadam

New York’s sexiest bull What is it about the Wall Street bull? The poor thing has endured multiple naked/sexual ordeals over the past year, including a Zach Hyman photo shoot (he of naked-at-the-Met fame), an underwear-clad dude passed out atop him and the (symbolic?) painting blue of his bronze genitals.-Amanda Younger

The stats

162: Sets of fake boobs jiggling lady lumps superstar plastic surgeon Dr. Darrick Antell (antell-md) has implanted in Manhattanites over the past year. Antell says most Manhattan women go up one cup size, or 250 to –350ccs19–58: The age range of Antell’s boob-job patients in 20093: The number of plastic surgeons’ wives Antell has operated on7: The number of Golden Pasties burlesque dancer Angie Pontani has won; they’re considered the Oscars of the burlesque world, and the crowning jewel of the annual New York Burlesque Festival. This year’s awards ceremony will go down at (Le) Poisson Rouge on October 4. thenewyorkburlesquefestival

Get off

Brown Bag Parties, Williamsburg and Bedford-StuyvesantJerneal Edmund started working as a “sextoyologist” for Brown Bag Parties-think Tupperware parties, but with dildos and body oils- this summer. Still, in the two dozen soireesparties she’s hosted, Edmunds has seen some trends: Williamsburg events can get raucous, thanks to all the fans of leaning toward the Rabbit vibrator and ben wa balls, while Bed-Stuy is more staid, favoring creams and candles. Not totally coincidentally, the 35-year-old mother of three jokes she hopes to move to Williamsburg soon. (brownbagparty, designedforpassion)