We deliberately catfished males having an artificial dating profile to prove how superficial he is

A woman made it their mission to expose the brand chrzeЕ›cijaЕ„skie zwiД…zki new “stupidity” of males by the setting up a fake reputation to help you reverse catfish guys into the Hinge.

Tasha Yiann has been documenting the procedure on her TikTok web page, describing one to she would been motivated to set up a fake character just after which have plenty dissatisfaction on her very own schedules.

“I’m a great nihilistic existentialist however the lady in the profile try a brilliant chill, awesome cool, doesn’t capture herself also seriously sorts of woman.”

Since reputation she developed was “massively ironic,” Tasha extra one “really the male is stupid consequently they are not able to choose brand new irony which is a bit noticeable”.

In fact, brand new bogus profile has lured such interest off men towards the the fresh app that each big date she gets up to “hundreds of matches.”

“I’ve been to the relationship programs having seven age as the myself – nobody keeps ever taken care of immediately me in this way,” she sighed.

“No-one brings a beneficial s**t about what I need to state. Which dumb dumb character one to I’ve composed – they want to go out with her.

“I’m sure we laugh once we state people just want a dumb lady who will go after him or her doing but frequently therefore.

“They require a woman with literally absolutely nothing taking place in her lead. You will find the new evidence – such are not my views.”

She upcoming exhibited a few of the texts the woman is come acquiring out of men – many of which she responded to asking in the event that some thing had stood over to them as the uncommon in the the girl character.

Tasha Yiann might have been documenting the newest catfish techniques on her behalf TikTok web page. Tiktok/ She made use of her own pictures into the catfish profile. Tiktok/

“I’ll carry out one or two different emails – included in this would be the type of girl just who requires plenty of help, is quite insecure, means a massive strong man,” she explained.

“And the most other character will likely be some good ballsy, strong woman just who does not require any assist and you will considers herself since the strong due to the fact a person.

“And I will file every connections and discussions and then we are likely to check how quickly each emails was expected out on a romantic date, just how people clean out their, how males talk to her, its access to code.

Yiann says “They need a lady with literally nothing taking place within her direct. I have this new evidence – these are not my personal views.” Tiktok/

“To the the total amount if it actually sees any grip, and i rating supporters and you will likes and other people see it, I am able to continue times, I can microphone myself up-and I could number how i are handled towards the times, in which men need myself to see – I will look for, I would like to discover.

“I wish to understand what the f**k is being conducted and just why men and women are having such as for instance a great terrible date relationship and why guys are dealing with ladies so badly.”

not, one-man struck straight back when he typed: “are you presently major your reputation is like 90% of the other people lady create hahah.”

To which Tasha responded: “I’ve before requested male friends, flatmates, and household members to consider just what I am doing completely wrong and all of said my relationships users was indeed okay.