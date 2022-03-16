We consider this information to be a vital part of our relationship with you

We may collect information about you from other sources, including from partners, and from commercially available sources (such as data aggregators and public databases). The following are examples of information we may collect from other sources:

Data you authorize us to access through your use of Facebook Connect. In general, the types and amount of Personal Data we collect vary depending on the activity. Chatous endeavors to limit the collection of Personal Data to information we believe is minimally necessary to achieve our stated collection purposes.

Chatous uses the Personal Data you provide in a manner that is consistent with this prezzi Caribbean Cupido Privacy Policy. If you provide Personal Data for a certain reason, we may use the Personal Data in connection with the reason for which it was provided. For instance, if you contact us by email, we will use the Personal Data you provide to answer your question or resolve your problem. Also, if you provide Personal Data in order to obtain access to the Services, we will use your Personal Data to provide you with access to such services and to monitor your use of such services. Chatous and its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “Related Companies”) may also use your Personal Data and other personally non-identifiable information collected through the Services to help us operate, maintain, enhance, and deliver the various features and services found on the Site; as well as to track user-generated content and users to comply as a service provider with the DMCA and other applicable laws. Chatous uses all of the Personal Data and other personally non-identifiable information that we collect from users to understand and analyze the usage trends and preferences of our users, to improve the way the Site works and looks, and to create new features and functionality. Further, Chatous may use Personal Data and other personally non-identifiable information to: (a) remember your information so that you will not have to re-enter it during your visit or the next time you visit Chatous; (b) monitor your participation in various sections of the Chatous; (c) customize our service to you, including by providing you with recommendations and (c) monitor aggregate site usage metrics such as total number of visitors and pages viewed. We may use your e-mail address for administrative communications such as notifying you of major Chatous updates, for customer service purposes, and to send privacy or security-related notices.

In the event of a corporate sale, merger, reorganization, dissolution or similar event, Personal Data may be part of the transferred assets

If Chatous intends on using any Personal Data in any manner that is not consistent with this Privacy Policy, you will be informed of such anticipated use prior to or at the time at which the Personal Data is collected.

Such entities only use your information in accordance with this Privacy Policy and for no other purpose than to provide us with necessary services

Chatous is not in the business of selling your information. There are, however, certain circumstances in which we may share your Personal Data with certain third parties without further notice to you. We may share your Personal Data with companies that provide services to us, including outside vendors, contractors, or agents who help us manage our business activities. Chatous may disclose Personal Data if required to do so by law or under the good faith belief that such action is necessary to comply with state and federal laws (including, without limitation, U.S. copyright or trademark laws) or respond to a court order, subpoena, judicial or other governmental requirement or warrant in a manner required by the requesting entity. Chatous also reserves the right to disclose Personal Data that we believe, in good faith, is appropriate or necessary to take precautions against liability; enforce our Terms of Service; protect Chatous from fraudulent, abusive, or unlawful uses; to initiate, render, bill and collect for amounts owed to Chatous; to investigate and defend ourselves against third-party claims or allegations; to assist government enforcement agencies; to protect the security or integrity of the Site; or to protect the rights, property, or personal safety of Chatous, our Users, or others. As we develop our business, we might sell or buy businesses or assets. Chatous may also share your Personal Data with our Related Companies for purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy.