Was Backpage the first sex-work-advertising platform that the government shut down?

No, there is no new version of Backpage after it was shut down, but there are numerous replacements and alternatives to it, such as Badpage. The dating and escort categories are still among the most popular categories, and the sites that offer such services will always be in high demand.

Is escorting legal?

Most countries differentiate between an escort and a prostitute. An escort is an entertainer and a companion for those who pay while a prostitute does not offer any services other than sex. Prostitution is illegal in most US states (Nevada is the only exception). That is why they often use the word “escort” when it comes to prostitution in order to avoid associations with law violations. Escort is absolutely legal while prostitution is illegal in most cases.

Who can register on escort sites?

Most sites have age restrictions, and people under 18 (in some cases 21) are not allowed to use such platforms. Unfortunately, these rules are often violated.

Gone are the days when you could use Backpage to find anything, such as a new phone, a car, or a hookup. At a certain point, the platform became too famous for adult-look-announcements and people wanting to get the D.

Dating App #1

Pure app is designed to help people find partners with the same kinks and arrange the dates as fast as possible. Pure app offers a friendly and welcoming community of people who are open to all kinds of sexual adventures. You don’t have to share your personal information, no social media links or phone numbers are required. The app has self-destructed chats and sends you notifications if your partner tries to take a screenshot of your conversation. It’s really easy to start – just download the app, sign up, and create your first post with the description of your ideal partner. Browse through other users’ ads and find your perfect match!

Best escort sites plus new alternatives

Escort websites are the most popular and the best option for you if you are tired, somewhere in another city, or not really feeling like going out or even making an effort to talk to someone through the typical dating app. All of that is too much effort. We are not here to judge you, but quite the opposite. We are here to tell you what the best escort sites are (not the same as free sex apps) that we know of so that you can save your time Googling it. We got everything prepared for you on a silver platter.

Since Backpage is not escort babylon Allen TX that inspiring anymore, and got shut down, we went through tough research to choose the most amazing escort platforms with the best ladies. We wanted to find websites that are open for legit sex workers and who are in love with their jobs, not the ones who are just being out there. In the end, we prepared a list of the 10 best alternatives for you to use instead of Backpage. Below, you will find all the needed information regarding members, price, and overall quality of the free sex site or the application we suggest you use.

We can’t wait any longer and suggeat that you get straight to the list of the best possible escort websites that will serve as an amazing alternative for the Backpage platform that unfortunately got shut down.

Since the control over online activities has been growing stronger over the last couple of years, the authorities became naturally concerned about all the activity among sex workers and people looking for prostitutes on Backpage.