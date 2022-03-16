Wahlberg’s epauletted fruit bat – (Epomophorus wahlbergi)

Some people find bats to be terrifying, while others see them as beautiful creatures and appreciate them for how much they contribute to their natural surroundings. But no matter how you feel about bats, you’ve surely heard of flying foxes, which are a prime example of the largest group of bats in the world: The megabats.

So, just how hefty can the largest megabats get? Today we’ll take a look at 10 of the largest bats in the world and rank them according to how much they weigh. We’ll also learn some cool facts about each fascinating creature!

Fijian monkey-faced bat – (Mirimiri acrodonta)

As the name would suggest, this species of bat is endemic to Fiji–in fact, it’s the only mammalian species that is endemic to the island! This bat’s appearance is unusually striking as a result of its bright coat, alert facial features, and fiery eyes. Its coat is quite lush, and it is sometimes thick enough to hide the bat’s ears from view!

Lyle’s flying fox – (Pteropus lylei)

This endearing-looking megabat lives pri, and Thailand, but is sometimes found in China’s Yunnan province as well. Its numbers are low as a result of farmers killing them, which they sometimes do for food. These nocturnal bats are highly social, living in colonies and roosting together during the daytime.

Straw-coloured fruit bat – (Eidolon helvum)

Named for its prominent ruff of yellow fur, the Straw-colored fruit bat is the most widespread out of all species of megabat that live in Africa. These bats keep to very large social groups of up to one million, leaving in groups of a few at a time each night to search for fruit to eat. During the later months of each year, these bats migrate and roost in Kasanka National Park, Zambia.

Mariana fruit bat – (Pteropus mariannus)

The Mariana fruit bat is also known as the Mariana flying fox because of its signature, doglike facial appearance. The people of the Mariana islands consider this bat’s meat to be a delicacy, and hunting has contributed significantly to the disheartening decline in its population. This bat’s forearm length can reach up to more than 15 and a half centimeters!

Insular flying fox – (Pteropus tonganus)

This megabat ranges from the Cook Islands to the islands surrounding New Guinea, but does not venture outside the Pacific Islands. Members of this species prefer lowland forests and similar habitats, but have been found to frequent steep mountains and cliffs now and then as well. They can also be found in rainforests, wetlands, and swamps searching for nectar and pollen to eat–or even in residential areas alongside humans!

Livingstone’s fruit bat – (Pteropus livingstonii)

Also known as the Comoro flying fox, this hefty bat stands apart not only for its size but for its coloration. This bat is almost entirely black, but sports longer guard hairs that give it a unique golden shimmer over the top of its black coat. Sadly, this bat’s numbers are threatened by forest depletion and the reduction of its habitat as a result of human interference.

Giant golden-crowned flying fox – (Acerodon jubatus)

The Giant golden-crowned flying fox is the largest bat in the world as determined by weight. It is also called the Golden-capped fruit bat in reference to its “cap” of light yellow fur that sometimes contrasts brightly with the rest of its coat. Another distinctive aspect of this bat’s appearance is its especially long wings, which it often wraps around itself while it roosts. The Golden-crowned flying fox feeds primarily on fruit, but has been observed eating leaves on occasion as well.

Did you know?

Despite the “flying fox” name and the close resemblance to a fox’s facial features, megabats aren’t at all related to foxes or other canines and sport very different DNA.