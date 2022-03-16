VA benefits are not considered Estimated Financial Assistance when determining eligibility for Federal Direct Loans

Student Employment

SCNM recognizes the importance of balance between school and personal activities, therefore, while we do not recommend students working 10 hours or more a week while enrolled, most students will create a work schedule that meets their needs. Student employment can support academic performance and demonstrate the ability to succeed in a professional setting.

SCNM students can work on campus while enrolled in degree-granting program, registered at least half-time, demonstrate Satisfactory Academic Progress and be able to present original identification that satisfies the requirements of Form I-9. SCNM offers the following opportunities to all eligible enrolled students.

Student Employment Opportunities

Federal Work Study (FWS) is a federal program offered by the U.S. Department of Education. Students interested in participating in the FWS program, must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility

SCNM offers positions in various departments, offering flexible hours and the opportunity to enhance interpersonal communication and time management skills

FWS Job Fairs are offered quarterly by the Financial Aid Office

SCNM offers non-federal work study opportunities, these positions are available through SCNM Human Resources Department

International students must have a work permit visa to be employed in the United States

Veteran Benefits

SCNM’s ND program is an approved program of study by the Arizona State Approving Agency for students eligible to receive VA benefits. Eligibility for VA benefits is determined by the appropriate VA benefits office. Students must contact the VA office and complete required approval forms to determine eligibility. After the student has completed the process, he/she must supply SCNM with current proof of benefit eligibility (Statement of Benefits or Certificate of Eligibility).

Veterans must continue to achieve Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) towards their educational program(s) each quarter in order to remain eligible for benefits. SCNM must report to the VA office if a student is not meeting SAP or if there is a change in enrollment status.

If you served on active duty, you might be eligible for education benefits offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. For example, the Post 9/11 payday loans Nashville GI Bill ® provides financial support for educational and housing expenses to individuals with at least 90 days of aggregate service after , or individuals discharged with a service connected disability after 30 days. You must have received an honorable discharge to be eligible for the Post 9/11 GI Bill®.

If you are the spouse or child of a service member, you may be eligible for transfer of the service member’s Post 9/11 GI Bill® benefits to you.

SCNM is an approved participant in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Yellow Ribbon program, individuals who qualify for the post-9/11 GI Bill® may be eligible for additional funding to help them achieve their educational goal.

The Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program (Yellow Ribbon Program) is a provision of the Post-9/11 GI Bill® that allows veterans to attend private schools and graduate programs costing more than the state tuition cap. Under the program, SCNM offers a veterans-only scholarship which the VA will then match. This benefit is offered to a limited number of students on a first come, first-served basis. Veterans should contact the Registrar’s Office for further inquiry of benefits and submission of the Yellow Ribbon Program Application.

SCNM has agreed to comply with the Principles of Excellence as issued in Executive Order 13607 and signed on 4/.

Out-of-state students, please contact your VA regional office in your area. In-state students, please contact the Muskogee office at 1. or via email at . For GI Bill® benefits, please log onto ; all other inquiries log onto .