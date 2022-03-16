U.S. Financial Aid Options for International Students

Despite the many advantages, international students face numerous challenges living in the U.S. The high cost of tuition is a primary concern.

Additionally, the cost of living is extremely high in the U.S. Many international students come from developing countries, where life is simpler and much less expensive. They often find it hard to adjust to a new financial reality.

Financial Aid for International Students

Below are two possible solutions that can help international students achieve financial stability and consequently succeed in their academic pursuits.

Student Loans

First, international students can apply for financial aid at the schools they are planning to attend. Many international students do not know about financial aid-what is available to them and how to apply for it. It is true that some financial aid sources, such as federal student loans, are available only to citizens. However, international students have other aid options.

School loans: Some schools make loans available to international students. Students can contact their academic advisor or their school’s financial aid office to learn more. (Loans must be paid back, with interest.)

Private loans: Some private lenders offer loans to international students. To get more information, students can contact international student services or the office of financial aid at their school.

The International Education Financial Aid (IEFA) organization: IEFA has partnered with the leading provider of international student loan programs to provide students around the world with financial aid options to fund their education abroad. Students can check IEFA’s website for information about eligibility and how to apply.

Scholarships and Grants

Second, international students can apply for scholarships at the schools where they hope to enroll. Many universities offer scholarships and grants for students regardless of their citizenship.

Scholarships and grants provided by the university: Each university has its own scholarships and grants. Students can contact their advisors or the financial aid and scholarship office at their school to learn about these scholarships and how to apply for them. (Scholarships and grants are not paid back.)

Scholarships and grants offered by departments within the university: Some departments and colleges within a university partner with various organizations to support all students, including international students. In addition, some university professors partner with organizations and centers to conduct research. Professors can use these funds to recruit research team members. Students can contact their department and advisors to learn about these scholarships and grants.

Research funds or grants from the Pivot organization: Pivot offers many research funding opportunities for students in a variety of fields, such as education and technology. Students can check Pivot’s website for information about eligibility and how to apply.

In Conclusion…

Living and studying in the U.S. can be challenging. Many international students have only a vague picture of how expensive life is in the U.S. They often find it totally different from what they had imagined. When making plans to attend university in the United States, international students should anticipate high costs. They should explore opportunities to finance their education. By addressing their financial needs, they will be more likely to ensure their academic success as well.

Mohsen Alzahrani is a WES Ambassador and Ph.D. student at the University of Denver. He is majoring in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of World Education Services (WES).

