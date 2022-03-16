Twin Casino is one of the most popular online casinos right now, and it’s not hard to see why

SUMMARY

It offers slick design, excellent game variety and lots of reasons to come back for more. Lots of fans already call the site home, and love what it has to offer. What is it that makes Twin Casino the place to be online? Let’s find out.

Welcome Bonuses

Firstly, if you want to sign up, you want to know you’re getting the best welcome bonus. It’s fairly quick and easy to sign up, with you just needing to input a few details such as your age and email address so you can register to play. You’ll also be asked which country you’re located in, so you can get your preferred currency.

As a new player, you’ll be able to claim a welcome bonus of an 100% match on their first deposit of up to €200. You’ll also get 200 free spins on their slot games when you make second deposit, meaning you get a total of $400 and 400 spins when you sign up.

When you use these bonuses, be aware that there’s a 40x wagering requirement on the bonus, and 35x on the spins.

Website Layout

If you want to use the Twin Casino site, you need to be able to move around it easily and find what you need. Their site has an excellent design, so you’ll always be able to make your way around it with ease.

When you visit the site, you’ll see a sliding header right at the top detailing all the latest promotions and games, so you’ll never miss a thing. There’s also a full page that has all the details and is regularly updated. You’ll find it easy to keep on top of what’s new.

If you want to find a slot to play, that’s easy too. You can sort the slots in several different ways, such as by popularity, by name alphabetically, and by provider. This way it’s always easy to find your favourite slot. You can even filter the games by features like free spins if you like getting your money’s worth.

As a member, you’ll always have your important information to hand. Your current balance and loyalty points are displayed at the top of the page at all times, and you can access a drop down menu with more info, like payment history. This makes it really simple to keep track of your bets as you play.

Many people prefer to play on their phones, so what’s it like on mobile? The site is perfectly suited for your phone browser, working perfectly and giving you the same experience. At the moment there’s no mobile app available, but many prefer that as they don’t have another app clogging up their phone. With the browser version working so well, there’s no real need for an app at this time.

Games On Offer

So if you’re going to sign up with Twin Casino, you want to get the best games possible. What are they offering to their members?

Right now, there’s a wide selection of games for you to try, and one is sure to stand out as your favourite. Their slot collection is huge, with over 500 currently being available to you. With that number, all the big developers such as NetEnt and Microgaming are represented. If you’re a fan of their slots, you’ll be sure to find them here. As there are so many, you’ll find some smaller developers too, such as Green Jade and Push Gaming. You may come across a slot that you’ve never played before, so why not take advantage of the variety?