To learn more or even to get involved, get in touch with the new The downtown area Rochester DDA

To learn more or even to get involved, get in touch with the new The downtown area Rochester DDA

Monday, regarding noon-4pRochester Mountains Week-end Events – Live Reindeer VisitsVillage out-of Rochester Hills (NE corner of Adams and you can Walton, Rochester Slopes, MI)See a trip having Santa’s Reindeer free-of-charge within Town off Rochester Slopes on the weekend

Sunday, out-of 5p-8pRochester Christmas Events – Caroling from the CityDowntown RochesterEnjoy alive activities, candy and you can, however, caroling – all of the toward Main Roadway on backdrop of stunning Big, Brilliant White Show.

Friday, away from 9a-3pRochester Mountains Xmas Situations – Rochester Senior high school Escape BazaarRochester High-school (180 S Livernois, Rochester Slopes, MI 48307)The bazaar often OurTime profile search servers one hundred writers and singers, small businesses, and head income providers from all over Michigan and you can Kansas. To find out more, visit or go to eventbrite to grab passes beforehand.

Friday, of 6p-9pRochester Hills Christmas time Events – Community regarding Rochester Mountains Forest-Lights CeremonyVillage of Rochester Hills (NE corner regarding Adams Rd and you will College or university, Rochester Slopes, MI)Once more the new Community will come your along with 850,100 lighting that light all at once! Along with lights the new 25 ft tree, greet Santa into the Community for the next 12 months out of check outs & delight in FIREWORKS. The enjoyment begins within 6p, the forest-lighting occurs within 7p. To find out more, head to thevorh.

Monday, out-of 5p-8pRochester Slopes Christmas Event – Winter Wonderland on Dutton FarmDutton Farm (2290 Dutton Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48306)Eating truck, Santa and you will Decor would be available to pick made by an mature with disabilities. $5. To find out more, email address

Thursday, away from 5p-8:30pRochester Hills Christmas Occurrences – Dolly & Me PJ PartyFriendship Factory (1659 W Hamlin Rd, Rochester Mountains, MI 48309, 248-890,7277, thefriendshipfactory)See Sparkle Driveway glam, Santa photos, storytime with Santa, Karaoke Christmas Carols, dinner. Per visitor gets matching PJ to possess invitees + a common doll or overflowing animal. $50. Years 5+. Pre-registration necessary. Phone call 248-890-7277 or current email address so you’re able to reserve your own room.

Telephone call 248-656-4663 to own violation details otherwise see eventbrite

Tuesday, out of noon-3pRochester Slopes Xmas Skills – Old-Fashioned ChristmasRochester Mountains Museum (1005 Van Hoosen Street, Rochester Mountains, MI 48309)Design teach monitor, truck rides, designs, edibles, and you will choir activities. Managed because of the City of Rochester Mountains.

Tuesday, off 9a-4pRoyal Pine Christmas Situations – Getaway Arts & Crafts MarketplaceRoyal Oak Senior high school (1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI)Enjoyable, food and getaway hunting! Featuring more than 100 local designers. Luncheon entrees and you may baked merchandise available. To find out more, Managed of the Royal Pine Highschool PTA.

November 20-21, 26-twenty eight / December step 1-5, 8-several, 15-23, 26-30 / January 2-step 3, 5-nine from 5p-9p see weeknights and you may Sundays. 5p so you can p Royal Oak Christmas Skills – Detroit Zoo Wild LightsDetroit Zoo (8450 W 10 Distance Rd, Regal Oak, MI 48067)The brand new Detroit Zoo will light up the night time that it yuletide season having Insane Bulbs, a magnificent holiday light monitor. To have thirty-two+ night, more than four billion Contributed lighting often illuminate trees, houses and you can creature statues on the an one half-mile trail from the side of your Zoo. Get better entry only, no walking-up entryway. Pass info. Remark / Pictures / Facts

Thursday, of 4p-9p (lights occurs from the 7p) & Friday, of 4p-9pRoyal Oak Xmas Events – Royal Pine Escape Magic Marketplaces and you can Tree LightingRoyal Pine Growers Business (316 Elizabeth 11 Distance Highway, Royal Pine, Michigan)The newest Regal Oak Producers Market will servers a vacation Marketplace in advance of, during and after the town Tree Lighting Service. Local crafters and performers featuring collectibles, collectibles, crafts, & many downtown vendor stands. For more information call 248-246-3276. Hosted by the .

Tuesday, (right through the day)Royal Pine Christmas time Situations – Royal Pine Jingle – Cancelled On account of Highest Gusts of wind The downtown area Regal OakHoliday fun into the Regal Pine, Take advantage of the Cookie Spider during the The downtown area places, the fresh new RO Light Procession at the 6p, live songs, children’s designs, food cars, Holiday Opportunities, carriage trips, Santa & Mrs Claus & Santa’s reindeer. Really situations is Free. You can get entry having carriage tours and other items at rojingle.