Title Loans: Nifty Has All You Need To Know!

Are you looking for the perfect way to acquire a personal loan? Why not use your car as security and apply for a title loan with Nifty. We could provide you with between $300 and $5,000 cash quickly and without the stress. The best part is, Nifty is 100% online. What does that mean? Well, it means you can apply for title loans wherever you are and whenever is convenient for you. All you need is an internet connection – you could even complete our online application form on your smartphone. At Nifty, we are all about convenience!

What Is A Title Loan?

Heard of a title loan but unsure of what it actually is? Well, let us make it super simple. A title loan or loan using car title as collateral is basically a secured loan. A secured loan means the applicant uses an asset as collateral. Wondering what collateral means? Essentially, collateral is like insurance on a loan. If the applicant fails to pay back the loan then the collateral can be taken as a form of ‘payment’. Nifty makes it easier than ever to apply for a title loan. Since we are 100% online, our application process is quick and easy. Cut the stress out of applying for finance and apply for a quick title loan with Nifty today.

Will a Title Loan help me?

A Title Loan is a loan whereby the customer hands over the title of their vehicle (the ownership of the asset) to a lender as collateral. Providing you own the vehicle free and clear it is likely the lender will approve you without issue with funds available to you almost immediately. Four things to consider before taking out a title loan:

Can I afford to the repayments on the loan

Can I afford to risk the item? (i.e is it essential)

If not, have you considered other options

Will the security cover the full cost of the loan if I fail to repay it

Nifty Loans Australia

Nifty is a lender with a difference. We are your local. Our priority is lending a hand to Aussies when they need it. That means making the process for online title loans simple and streamlined. At Nifty, we understand that the traditional methods of applying for a title loan are time consuming and outdated. In our modern day world, there is no time for waiting in lines or filling out pages and pages of paper forms. At Nifty, when you submit an application for a loan with a car title as collateral the application could only take you a matter of minutes. If you apply during standard AEST business times you could even have an outcome in 60 minutes.

Responsible Lending With Nifty

At Nifty, we are focused and committed to providing fair and reasonable loans whilst abiding strictly by the code of responsible lending. What does responsible lending mean? Basically, we will never lend you an amount of cash that we do not believe you can pay back. We don’t want to put you in financial stress, we’re here to help with any hurdles that might come your way. Nifty is all about promoting financial wellbeing and positive habits so we want to help our clients deal with any unexpected expenses. Applying for finance can be a daunting process but our team is always here to help. We understand what it is like to go through a stressful time and we will do our best to make you experience with Nifty a positive one!