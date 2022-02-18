This way, you can find the right loan for your needs

Before you decide where to get a personal loan, be sure to shop around and consider your rates from as many personal loan lenders as possible. While Affirm isn’t one of our partners, you can use Credible to compare rates from other vetted lenders in two minutes.

How Affirm can improve

Have more consistent interest rates between merchants: With Affirm, the interest rate and loan term you’re approved for can vary depending on which partner merchant you’re shopping at – there isn’t one set rate or term for your credit profile. If you’re making multiple purchases, you’ll have to apply for a different Affirm loan each time, and you might get a different interest rate with each one.

If you’re making multiple purchases, you’ll have to apply for a different Affirm loan each time, and you might get a different interest rate with each one. Lower interest rates: The APR on Affirm personal loans can be as high as 30%. In some cases, you might be better off using a credit card if you can pay off the balance quickly or if you qualify for a card with an introductory 0% APR offer.

Offer longer repayment terms: Most Affirm merchants have short repayment terms – typically 12 months or less. If you need more time to repay your loan, you might be better off taking out a traditional personal loan.

Offer loans that cover multiple purchases: Each purchase you make with Affirm counts as a separate loan and hard credit inquiry. Multiple credit inquiries might harm your credit, which means using Affirm could negatively impact your credit score. This might make it more difficult to qualify for other forms of credit (like credit cards or personal loans) later on.

An Affirm personal loan could be a good option if you don’t have access to a credit card or can’t qualify for a low-interest personal loan

