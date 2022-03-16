This started as a dating site in 2004 before entering the world of apps

It originated (and is still big) in Russia but has gained popularity worldwide. It is majorly image-orientated allowing users to upload as many pics as they like for free as well as being able to instant message, photo-rate and have an interactive diary. They also own Wamba.

31. Meet4U

Your bog standard swipe and match dating app based on location which allows you to send text, voice, video messages and even doodles to matches. You can see the last time matches logged on and also who’s been rummaging around in your profile.

32. Meet24

Meet24 is a free dating app with no ads or banners. You can see the distance between you and other users and can exchange messages, photos and voice messages.

33. MeetMe

This is more of a chat-based service. You can see people based on location who are available and ready to chat and then get to know them. It’s free for the basic features like chatting and updating your timeline (think Twitter) to let people know what you’re up to.

34. Mico

Another free ‘social’ app which allows you find new people nearby or even around the world. You can chat by text, stickers, voice messages or video messages. You also have your own space (like a Facebook wall) where you can share anything you like.

35. Moonit

Coming to something a tad more original, this dating app lines your astrological stars up with other astrological matches to try and get the best match for you. If you are in a relationship (hello, why are you here?) you can use the ‘Couples Horoscope’ valiosa hipervГ­nculo section to see what the stars say about you and your partner.

36. OK Cupid

OK Cupid say that they will ‘multiply your odds of finding a date by, like, 100000%.’ Their words, not ours. They claim to use algorithms, formulas, heuristics and a lot of crazy math stuff to help people connect faster. Everyone is welcome (even the polyamorous) and they don’t judge if you only want a quickie. Their only rule is that you’re not a jerk about it.

37. Once

Once’s thing is giving you one match per day. Yup, only one. But apparently, it’s a good ‘un, based on your compatibility. You and your daily match will see each other at the same time and have 24 hours to make a move before the offer expires.

38. Parlor

The people at Parlour believe that when it comes to communicating, there is nothing better than phone calls. The app allows you to connect with people and get to talk to them over the phone for free, even if they’re on the other side of the globe. You choose a subject that you’d like to talk about and Parlor will connect you with another user who wants to talk about the same thing.

39. Plenty of Fish

POF is owned by the match group and is an internet-dater favourite because you can view matches (and sort through them, i.e. who was last online, newest user, etc.) and communicate with them for free. They use an advanced matching algorithm to find the best suitor for you. The site has over 3 million active daily users and 85% of all its traffic comes from the mobile app.

40. Pure

Want sex? Yes, you read that right. Pure is a minimalist, no-frills, unapologetic sex app delivering sex on demand. Private, with no traces and no evidence (chat and photo history self-destructs after an hour) and none of this logging in with Facebook malarkey, this is the app for you if you just want to tap dat ass and bounce.