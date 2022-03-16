This sounds an awful lot like LDSA’s multispouse tribalism now that I write it all down like this

I guess that I’m now vacillating around my rejection of LDSA’s position on marriage to all, since I’m still https://besthookupwebsites.org/sugar-daddies-usa/nm/ working it out in my own mind. (On the other hand, like most pseudo-intellectuals, I am far more hetero- in my -dox than in my -prax, which means that I am reluctant to consider the ramifications of some of my beliefs.)

I wouldn’t call it /marriage/ of all to all, but /sealing/ of all to all, and I don’t know if it really will involve sexuality and other specific aspects of the spouse–spouse relationship

On further reflection, the primary differences in what I’ve been thinking of are that sealing and marriage are not synonymous for me, and that chains of priesthood sealings are built, instead of a ubiquitous network as for GEMTAM.

In other words, “the glory of the terrestrial is one, even as the glory of the moon is one” (D&C ); for as one moon differs from another moon in glory, even so differs one from another in glory in the terrestrial world

My understanding is that this condition is met in all the kingdoms of glory. So, a man who is quickened by a portion of the celestial, or terrestrial, or telestial glories, “shall then receive of the same, even a fulness” (D&C -31.) Gods receive all that gods can receive, being quickened by the celestial glory, and angels receive all that angels can receive for the particular glory by which the angel is quickened, whether it is celestial, terrestrial or telestial. So, although there are differences between a god and an angel, there will be no differences between one god and another god, nor between one celestial angel and another celestial angel, (nor between two terrestrial angels nor between two telestial angels.) Each of these people eventually receive the full reward for the glory that they were willing to receive, though initially, when they are quickened by the glory, the portions they receive are of differing amounts. So, for example, in the telestial glory, “as one star differs from another star in glory, even so differs one from another in glory” (D&C .) But eventually all these people shall receive of a fulness, for “the glory of the telestial is one” (D&C .) So also is the glory of the celestial and terrestrial “one.” What is said of the telestial glory, can likewise be said of the terrestrial and celestial glories.

And “the glory of the celestial is one, even as the glory of the sun is one” (D&C ); for as one sun differs from another sun in glory, even so differs one from another in glory in the celestial world. It is the same pattern in all three kingdoms, and the saying, “and he makes them equal in power, and in might, and in dominion” (D&C ) is applicable for all these degrees. All these angels of the various glories will be made equal, as well as the celestial gods. So, the differences are not to remain indefinitely, but all will partake of all there is to partake of for their particular reward. Charity applies on every level of the kingdom of God.

I want to say to thank you to Ascentury for your constructive comments. Though I don’t agree with you on everything (nor do I with LDSA, for that matter), yet there was no animosity or contention at all in your posts. That is, unfortunately, sometimes rare to find in disagreements, so thank you so much. I did want address one of your statements: