This might be referenced on song Like Myself & his hip hop tune to the his Soundcloud from the same name

Dongmyeong Items: -He has a twin brother named Dongju (Xion from ONEUS). -Dongmyeong’s moniker was Spoiler Fairy (V Alive) -The guy finished of SOPA which have another type of End honor which he really planned to located (V Live). -Dongmyeong’s nicknames was Spoiler Fairy, Dolmaeng-ie and you will Dong-kachu. -He’s a trademark disperse called “Dongmyeong Gymnastics”. -Dongmyeong and you can Cya should be family relations, prior to the latest ring try molded. (KBS Performance Feel) -Cya was the one who desired Dongmyeong to participate the fresh ring in the event that earliest three players thought that it required a performer. (KBS Concert Become) -New players agree totally that Dongmyeong is the most adorable affiliate. -The guy placed first-in a children’s track battle. -He had been the newest chairman of his category and you may vice-chairman of one’s student committee. (Dad inside Seoul) -The guy usually draws pranks toward members. -Lovely area: humor a great deal. (These devices character). -Dongmyeong would want to build a song titled “English is hard” getting his go out to your ASC -Dongmyeong’s told you their uncomfortable story is when he think his mother is actually close to your and then he become bringing in the personal things but it turned into a complete stranger. -Dongmyeong gets the most times from the users -Dongmyeong try brand new MC for V Pulse WEEKLY’s K-Pop Chart & News together with twin out of ONEUS -Dongmyeong has actually a birth mark-on their leftover ear (V Real time) -Harin, Kanghyun, Dongmyeong and you may Cya https://www.datingmentor.org/nl/swingtowns-overzicht/ was basically from inside the Solar’s (MAMAMOO) MV to have “Its Been a long time”. -Dongmyeong is a beneficial contestant to the Create 101 (Review 68) -Dongmyeong try an effective contestant into Unit (Rating 16) -He was an element of the group “Hoonams” on the Product together with a proper MV on the track “For hours on end”. -Dongmyeong and Cya is actually roommates (K-Diamond Tv). -They are best friends which have Hangyul (X1), Jun (U-KISS), Feeldog (former BIGSTAR) and you can Chan (Good.C.E) -The people conformed you to definitely Dongmyeong is the better during the moving one of him or her (AKMU Suhyun’s Volume Up)

Phase Label: CyA (??) Actual Term: Lee Giuk (???) Position: Chief Rap artist, Trout Keyboards, Synthesizer, Maknae Birthday celebration: Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Peak: 175 cm (5’9?) Weight: 56 kg (125 pounds) Blood-type: A great MBTI Sorts of: ENFJ Soundcloud: latecya

Cya Factors: -CyA, Kanghyun and you will Harin was the initial players to make the group. (KBS Performance Getting) -CyA and you can Dongmyeong might be best family unit members, even before new band is actually formed. (KBS Performance Become) -He could be an extremely huge enthusiast away from Big-bang. -His stage title “CyA” try named shortly after “Cyane” away from Greek Mythology. -CyA is actually kept-handed but he can explore and you may enjoy a right-passed bass. -CyA is truly good at baseball and you can set third within a good baseball battle -Lovely part: their eyes. (The product reputation) -Harin, Kanghyun, Dongmyeong and you may CyA was basically when you look at the Solar’s (MAMAMOO) MV getting “Its Been lengthy”. -CyA was featured throughout the Miracle’s OST “Promise” plus Donghyun off Sweetheart. -He had been checked within the Reddish Kiss’ “Zombie” MV. -CyA is good contestant into Tool (Rank 60) -They can replicate owl sounds. -CyA keeps stated many times he desires to get a dog and you may name it Gyuki. -He was class mates and you will close friends with Sunwoo of your own Boyz and you will composed with her a great 4 user crew called Called Later. -He brought ONEUS’ “Crazy & Crazy”. -CyA and Dongmyeong is roommates (K-Diamond Tv)

