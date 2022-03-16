This kind of practice is rife within the industry and gives the whole adult dating industry a bad name

No dating site can guarantee that all its member profiles are genuine

Many exhibitionists on AdultFriendFinder choose to broadcast their webcams publicly and, believe it or not, you can watch these members playing live on their webcams without having to upgrade your subscription. You can access the webcams by selecting “Video” in the drop down menu and then “Live Member Webcams”. Once inside, you can filter the webcams by gender (man, woman, man+man, woman+woman, man+woman, groups or TS/TV/TG). You can also search the webcams by member’s gender, location and age, and sort the results according to newest broadcast, distance from you, the number of members watching the broadcast, or the webcam broadcast’s user rating. From here you can also send the members a quick message and access their full profiles. When we visited, there were over 1,600 members broadcasting publicly on their webcams!

The joining fees for Adult Friend Finder are very competitive, especially when you consider all the advantages Adult Friend Finder has over other similar sites in this category, which include:

Watching other members indulging in various sexual acts live on their webcams is highly-addictive and is a bit like watching Big Brother – only X-rated!

Over 100 million members online – it can’t be overemphasized that with so many members to choose from, AdultFriendFinder is a hub for people looking to hook up.

Extensive chat rooms – with over 100 million members, AdultFriendFinder’s chat rooms are the busiest adult-related chatrooms in the world.

Groups and Discussion boards – many other sites don’t have these, but they’re a nice feature and add an extra dimension to the site. Whatever kinky fetishes you’re into, you’re bound to find a discussion board or two talking about it, and with so many members, chances are there may even be a group in your local area looking to help you indulge in it! You may search for discussion boards and local groups by geographical location or by keyword.

ConfirmID – probably one of the most useful and yet overlooked features that AdultFriendFinder has, and one that is lacking on most other adult dating sites. ConfirmID is a free third-party verification service that confirms a member’s non-identifying attributes, like gender and age. This establishes trust, particularly on personal ads. This adds a dimension of safety to the site, which is particularly important for any female members, and gives you added confidence that the person you’re talking to is who he claims to be. If you’re a male member of AdultFriendFinder, then obtaining a free ConfirmID certificate can significantly boost your chances of success with the opposite sex.

Live member webcam broadcasts, as discussed above, is like Big Brother only X-rated!

Post your own adult blog or read someone else’s blog. This is an emerging feature on many adult dating sites.

Adult Friend Finder’s Sex Academy, helping you achieve your potential online through a number of workshops to help you in a number of different areas, such as helping you get more success online with AdultFriendFinder, helping you acquire greater sex appeal, and so on.

The Online Magazine, updated more regularly than on most other sites, with lots of features, articles and hot gossip.

Perhaps most importantly, AdultFriendFinder has genuine profiles of genuine people. Far too many other adult dating sites have been accused again and again of using fake profiles of sexy female members in order to entice male members to pay to upgrade their subscriptions. Male members upgrade in order to reply to the e-mails sent to them by these non-existent women (otherwise known as fembots), but once they upgrade, they hear nothing more from the female members who e-mailed them. However, dating sites seem to be governed by one of three policies: (i) actively seek out and ban fake profiles; (ii) don’t worry about fake profiles, as long as the cash keeps rolling in; (iii) create fake profiles (or fembots), in order to entice men to upgrade their subscriptions. We know from experience that AdultFriendFinder follow the first type of policy, as they do their best to get rid of any fake profiles which they find and are one of the only adult dating networks that do not use fembots. In short, you can be assured that the profiles on Adult FriendFinder and all its sister sites are real.This is just one of the many reasons why AdultFriendFinder has remained in business for around 20 years and has amassed more than 100 million members.