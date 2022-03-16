This is my 3rd and final time

This is my 3rd and final time attempting this site. So many ads (so many it seems fake) and 95+% never respond. I find that the site admins helped but said put a picture up it will make the difference – why for what purpose it is “secret” benefits. I am not publicly placing my face and paid good money to be on this site 2x!! I wish everyone luck but I kept getting my hopes up and trying without any real substance.

if u an alpha w/ game

if u an alpha w/ game, SB got plenty hot women. beta maybe score a virtual relationship. all kinds looking for all types but gotta do the work to get results u want

Encouraged by the prospects

It’s unfortunate to see a couple of men saying they aren’t having luck here, yet I’m encouraged by the praise I’m seeing. I’m a newbie, just 12 days in on secret benefits. I wanted to see if there were tips or insights that other members are talking about. I’m having a great time checking out the options within my city area. It’s a smooth and easy site. Pics load great. I would like to see all profile with verification videos but understand the privacy issue for some. Anyway, 2 very active chats going at the moment and excited to see who turns up and where it takes me

Avoid, the paying customer is always wrong. A shame, for a few small changes the site could be so much better.

There are real people on site and I’ve met a few for coffee / drinks. They were genuine and looking for help, often financial but sometimes more practical, life advice you might call it.

The downsidesComplain and you will be switched to Bitcoin only payment, sufficiently tortuous so as to make it impossible to use.

Other lower score (average or less) reviews I looked at today comment fairly on generic messages, non reply profiles etc, I think they’re accurate. I did notice many female profiles are minimal to empty.

With a change in attitude to the paying customer, better screening of barely complete female profiles they could really do quite well.

As it stands, I couldn’t return to the site, even if it we’re to improve. A real shame, because as mentioned above there are real people looking for a connection and I’ve almost always enjoyed the meetings.

My experience using SB has been good.

I jumped on SB after being mentioned by someone I follow on YT. It’s better than I thought it would be and shocked free.

I found a match after 2 weeks looking everyday. I’m hiding my profile for now. hope it works out with this guy.

A site where I have actually met some people

Another site through which I have actually been able to meet women. The first was a very pleasant woman, local and didn’t even ask me for money. It was clear though she was a carer http://hookupdate.net/de/quiver-review/ of young children so wouldn’t be able to go out with me.

One of them I have met a number of times and is really sweet. I do help her out somewhat financially

Another one I intended to meet but about 3 dates got cancelled, mostly due to child-care arrangements for her again. But she seems so nice and I hope I will still meet her someday.

Real and fast results? Looks to be

If she shows up, looks like her photos, and is the type of woman she says she is, I will be very impressed with results on this site.