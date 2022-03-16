This is more of a dating app than it is a sexting app

NO.4 Tinder

It was started in 2012 and has over 50 million subscribers in every corner of the world. The site boasts of creating 26 million matches a day giving it top ratings compared to other dating apps.

Tinder has both free and premium paid features that are based on one’s locality and the services they are interested in. In both features sexting is possible and the common feature that made tinder popular is swiping right on those profiles of those that you liked. Swiping left is a sign of not liking the other person but they can never know you did it. Sexting can only commence when both matches have swiped right on each other’s profile.

Tinder is also great for cubing fake users as it relies on your Facebook account to verify your identity and also fetch photos from your timeline. It is, however, not safe for those that prefers privacy since you must have a Facebook account that will be used to generate most of the credentials that are used to create a match.

NO.5 Snapsext

This is another popular sexting app that is common among young singles. From the first impression, you can tell that this is where you go for casual hookups and all those dirty sexy flirtatious chats. It’s easy and quick to sex text on this app hence its name snapsext. You can also share live video chats and they are instant and real time.

The site has a free membership with an easy step by step registration procedure that guides the systems in locating other users within your locality. The app also will help you to identify those areas that they are inaccessible from.

It is a great app that heavily relies on real-time chats. With a complete profile and proof of your age, you can post all the sexy photos that will draw the attention to your account. It is mostly for hookups and your sexual orientation on this site is a non-issue.

NO.6 Skout

The name of the app is from scout just as it is pronounced the same way. It was essentially designed for teens to flirt and check each other out based on their exact location. However, changes have been made and due to safety reasons, you can only know the general region of the other user.

Skout is a great sexting app as it has different sections for both teens and those who are over the age of 18 years, regarded as adult section. By using the information provided ones a user hits the adult age they are automatically promoted to the adult section.

It is user-friendly and free to register as well as sexting through private chatting features in the app. Users get notified about others in their localities that have recently joined and it is even possible to see who viewed your profile at a cost of few points that are gained by using the app.

NO.7 SnapChat

SnapChat is the most recent sexting app in the industry. It has however gained popularity with time through its heavy use by celebrities and other iconic figures. SnapChat has a website and a mobile application that is available both on the Google play store and on Apple stores.

The app is great for all your sexting through videos, texts, calls and mostly photos. It is great since the name suggest it works in snaps. You snap through the app and it is uploaded and only remains life for about 10 seconds. SnapChat is more of a real-time sexting app, only those that follow you and are online at that particular moment that you are snapping and posting can be able to see and respond to your posts.